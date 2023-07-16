Jharkhand: Farmers of Kolhan are worried due to less rain, paddy crop has not yet grown, fodder is also drying up

Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum), Brajesh Singh: Due to the indifference of monsoon this year, Kharif cultivation is being affected. The condition is that the farmers are doing trahimam. They are waiting for the rain by putting paddy straws. There is a drought-like situation in the fields. The farmers of Kolhan are worried due to less rain. Talking about East Singhbhum district, agriculture in the districts is on the verge of complete ruin. Somewhere the fodder is drying up, and somewhere it is becoming difficult to save the fodder from elephants. There is a critical situation in front of the farmers. The officials of the agriculture department are also giving advice to the farmers for alternative farming along with assessing the planting of crops in the fields. But, till now nothing has been clarified by the government regarding the situation of drought.

Jharkhand News: East Singhbhum District Agriculture Officer Mithilesh Kalindi planting paddy with farmers.

1.45 lakh farmers depend on farming in East Singhbhum district

The state government has not yet been able to keep East Singhbhum district under drought, whereas there are about one lakh 45 thousand farmers, who earn their living by farming. It is obvious that the difficulties have increased. Data has been called from many districts of the state, but the state government has not yet asked for any data or information regarding these districts. However, information is being obtained at the local level from the District Agriculture Department.

Kharif crop target

Paddy: 1,10,000 hectares

Maize: 11,820 hectares

Pulses :

Pigeon pea: 10,000 hectares

Urd: 6,000 hectares

Moong: 2,500 hectares

Kulthi: 2,000 hectares

Others: 1,700 hectares

oilseeds

Groundnut : 995 Hectares

Sesame: 405 Hectares

Soybean: 300 Hectares

Sunflower : 105 Hectares

Surguja: 793 Hectares

Andi : 52 Hectares

Fat grain

Jowar : 150 Hectares

Millet: 40 hectares

Madua: 1000 Hectares

Location of cultivation in five years (all figures in hectares)

Financial Year 2018-2019

Grain : Target : Cover

Paddy : 1,10,000 : 1,01,200

Maize : 11,820 : 10,638

Pulses : 21,700 : 19,096

Oilseeds : 2,650 : 2,067

Financial Year 2019-2020

Grain : Target : Cover

Paddy : 1,10,000 : 78,100

Maize : 11,820 : 08,510

Pulses : 22,200 : 16,650

Oilseeds : 02,650 : 00,822

Financial Year 2020-2021

Grain : Target : Cover

Paddy : 1,10,000 : 1,01,200

Maize : 0,11,820 : 0,11,229

Pulses : 0,22,200 : 0,15,207

Oilseeds : 02,650 : 00,599

Financial Year 2021-2022

Grain : Target : Cover

Paddy : 1,10,000 : 1,08,075

Maize : 0,11,820 : 0,07,210

Pulses : 22,200 : 0,12,067

Oilseeds : 02,650 : 00,345

FY 2022-2023

Grain : Target : Cover

Paddy : 1,10,000 : 79,622

Maize : 11,820 : 07,683

Pulses : 22,200 : 04,450

Oilseeds : 2,650 : 00,288

what do farmers say

Harishchandra Mahali of Jugitupa Panchayat located in Chakulia of East Singhbhum says that he is not able to cultivate paddy due to lack of rain. The fodder is also drying up. It is said that this time the condition has worsened. Don’t know whether the rain will be light or not, can’t understand. We do farming in two acres of land, but now the situation is like drought. On the other hand, Upendra Nath Mahato, a farmer of Rajabandh located in Lodhasholi of Chakulia, said that the paddy fodder was eaten by elephants in the past. Somehow the rice bran was prepared. Elephants have ruined their hard work. To do farming this year, you will have to prepare the litter again. At the same time, worried about the scanty rainfall. Elephants and less rain, will kill us.

Due to lack of rain, the work of farming could not start

Ganesh Hembram, a farmer from Chakulia-based Udal, said that the fodder is ready, but due to lack of rain, the work of farming is not being started. The farmer says that due to lack of rain, paddy has not been planted. We will be ruined by the indifference of monsoon. Time is going out of hand. It appears like that. There will be drought this year. On the other hand, Vipin Kumbhkar of Aguidanara, Patmada, says that it is not raining at all. There is a plan for alternative irrigation, but we are not able to take advantage of it. Because, ground water has also reduced. It seems that our agriculture is doomed this time. We are not able to plant even after dropping the paddy straw. On the other hand, farmer Rutu Ram Mahato, a resident of Geruva in Bodam, says that it is not raining. Things are difficult. Not able to do any kind of farming. Vegetable cultivation is also getting ruined. If the rains are sporadic, then farming will be better, it cannot happen. For this reason, we are still waiting for the rains.

Agriculture officer reached the village, planted paddy himself

East Singhbhum District Agriculture Officer Mithilesh Kalindi has become very active in view of the drought like situation. He himself went to visit areas like Patmada, Bodam. Here he met the farmers and checked the ground reality. He went there and saw that the situation was really bad. By the way, many farmers were still seen planting paddy. The farmers were in the hope that if it rains, there will be a crop. On this occasion, Mithilesh Kalindi could not stop himself and planted paddy himself. Started farming myself. Plant the seeds yourself. During this enthusiasm was seen among the farmers. He told the farmers that they and the Agriculture Department are with them. The government is with them. They will not be left alone in this hour of crisis. Corn is a better option in vegetables. Light rain will also be beneficial for this.

In Seraikela-Kharsawan, farming work has been done in only 3240 hectares.

On the other hand, the rains in Seraikela-Kharsawan district have again failed this time. A fortnight of July has passed, but so far the rainfall has been only 46 mm, which is about 17 per cent of the normal rainfall. 284 mm of rain is needed in July. In such a situation, the paddy fields are lying dry. If you look at the figures, the district agriculture department has set a target of cultivating paddy in one lakh hectare, in which only 3240 hectare has been cultivated so far. Similar is the condition of other Kharif crops like maize, millet, jowar including pulses and coarse grains.

June 15 to July 20 is the best time to plant: Seraikela District Agriculture Officer

Seraikela-Kharsawan District Agriculture Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the time from June 15 to July 20 is considered best for paddy planting. If it does not rain at this time, then the yield of the crop will be affected. In most of the fields of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, farming is done by sprinkle method only. If there is not enough rain, the farmers will be disappointed.

Farmers will also have to think about alternative farming: Agricultural scientist

At the same time, Binod Kumar, a scientist at the Agricultural Research Center in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, said that farmers should think seriously about alternative arrangements. If the paddy straws of the farmer get spoiled, then those people can also do other farming. Urad, horse gram can be cultivated. There are many options available to the farmers. In areas with less rainfall, it can be cultivated with less water.

East Singhbhum district has received only 77.8 mm of rain so far in July, needs 316.4 mm

On the other hand, according to the data received from the East Singhbhum District Agriculture Department, from July 1 to July 15, 2023, the district has received a total of 77.8 mm of rain. By this time the total should have been 316.4 mm. The least rainfall has been received in Patmada and Bodam blocks, where most people depend on agriculture. Apart from tomatoes, vegetables, paddy is also cultivated here on a large scale. Rainfall has been better in blocks like Bahragora, Chakulia, Gudabandha, Dhalbhumgarh and since it is considered to be a low-lying area, the condition of agriculture here is slightly better. Facilities like boring have also failed due to ground water. Because of this, now the farmers are dependent only on the rains.

From June 1 to July 15, 2023, 53 percent less rainfall in East Singhbhum

According to data received from the State Meteorological Department, East Singhbhum district has received 177.3 mm of rain from June 1 to July 15, 2023 (in monsoon). At the same time, till now the district should have received 376.2 mm of rain.

Block-wise rainfall status (from July 1 to July 15, 2023):

Block : Barish

Jamshedpur: 34.0 mm

Potka: 53.2 mm

Patmada: 46.0 mm

Bodam: 46.2 mm

Musabani: 83.4 mm

Dumaria: 71.6 mm

Ghatshila: 83.0 mm

Dhalbhumgarh: 152.4 mm

Chakulia: 144.0 mm

Bahragora: 61.6 mm

Gudabandha: 73.4 mm

Average: 77.8 mm

Only 10% rainfall in West Singhbhum in July, Anandpur-Manoharpur fields dry

Let us inform that maximum paddy cultivation in the state is done in West Singhbhum district only. The yield potential of paddy here is 1950 kg per hectare. The yield of the state is 42.2%, but this time only 10% rain has been received in July so far. For paddy cultivation, there should be an average of 271.7 mm of rain in July, but even after half of July, only 42.2 mm of rain has been received. In such a situation, till now the litter has not been put in the fields. The situation is even worse in two blocks of the district, Manoharpur and Anandpur. The fields of these blocks are dry even in July.

