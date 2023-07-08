Jharkhand: Farmers upset due to treachery of monsoon in Ghatshila, Sindurgauri check dam dry for the first time in 50 years

Ghatshila, Lalan Singh: This year the farmers are suffering due to the treachery of the monsoon. The fields are dry in monsoon. Gazing towards the sky. Sindurgauri check dam has dried up for the first time in 50 years. This dam is the lifeline of the farmers of Dampada area of ​​Ghatshila block. The Sindoor Gauri check dam built on the Kharswati river is in a dilapidated condition. Farmers of dozens of villages of Bhaduwa and Banki Panchayat do farming from this river.

Checkdam dry for the first time in 50 years

Farmers used to cultivate paddy throughout the year with this check dam. Kalapathar’s farmer Gora Kisku told that 50 years ago this checkdam was made with Shramdaan. For the first time in 50 years, such a situation is being seen. There is no water in the check dam. Farmers of dozens of villages used to do farming with the water of this check dam for 365 days. Due to lack of rain this time, there is a possibility of not cultivating about 250 acres.

The check dam was built in 1969 by the labor of the farmers.

Kharswati residents Dasmat Soren, Raisen Soren and Bhagirath Hembram told that in the year 1969, the farmers started the work of making the check dam through shramdaan. In 1972, the check dam was completely completed. A committee was formed from Agil Kherwal Mahal Marshal Madwa. At that time, apart from Kharswati, Kalapathar, Leda, Mudakathi, Devli, Chhota Jamuna, Barajumna, Pukharia and Banki, farmers of many villages were also involved in the committee.

Jharkhand: The chirping of the sparrow bird increased in Kharsawan-Kuchai, attracting people with the sound of thuk-thuk

Many check dams and waterfalls in the area have completely dried up.

At present the work of washing cattle is coming in the check dam. There is little water in the Kharswati river. This is where animals drink water. There are many such check dams and waterfalls in the area, which have completely dried up. Had it rained on time, farming would have been done. Farming has been affected due to lack of rain. Raisen Soren and Dasmat Soren told that if there is no rain till the month of July, there is a possibility of drought in the area.