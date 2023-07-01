Jharkhand: Father expressed his inability to study further, then he became a teacher by selling tuition and fruits

Mo Sharif is a teacher in Urdu Middle School Jharia (Dhanbad). His aim since childhood was to become a teacher. To fulfill his dream, he taught tuition and worked in a fruit shop. Mo Sharif says that when he passed the matriculation in the year 1986, the father said in clear words that the economic condition of the house was not good. I can’t be of any help.

If you want to study further, then do something yourself. After this, Mo Sharif started teaching tuition from house to house to continue his studies. During this, he somehow completed his intermediate studies. He told that the economic condition of the house was getting worse. Wasn’t getting any work either. Father was a scribe in Aloo Gaddi. His salary was Rs.800. It was becoming difficult even to walk home with father’s salary.

Received hundred rupees in the first month in the fruit shop:

Mo Sharif told that due to financial constraints, he too started working as a scribe in the fruit box. This made father very happy. For the first month, he got Rs.100 as salary and a kurta-pajama. Meanwhile, while working in a fruit shop, he continued his studies. During this, he used to go to other states also to get fruits. Used to go to Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani at the time of mango harvest.

Had to stay there for a long time. During this, while continuing his studies, he passed the graduation examination. There he continued to work as a scribe. The struggle with life continued. Enrolled in MA in Hazaribagh. While living in Dhanbad, he used to go to Hazaribagh to do MA classes. In the year 1995, father’s health started deteriorating. A lot of money was spent in his treatment. Father passed away in the year 1998. At that time I used to get a salary of Rs.700. In the year 1999, the result of the primary teacher appointment exam was released. I got selected on the post of primary teacher. Thus my dream came true.