Jharkhand: Fierce fire broke out near Deepatoli Army Cantt of Ranchi, controlled after hard work, watch video

Jharkhand News: A massive fire has broken out near the Army Camp located at Deepatoli in the capital Ranchi. The flames near Sarna Toli have taken a gigantic form. The people around are scared of this. As soon as the information about the arson was received, the fire engines and army vehicles reached the spot and engaged in extinguishing the fire. First of all the fire started in dry trees and leaves. After this, the fire took a huge form in no time. Here, after hard work, the fire has been brought under control. At present, there is no information about any damage in this fierce arson.

People stirred due to fierce arson

Please tell that this arson caused a stir among the people near Deepatoli Army Camp located in Sarna Toli of Sadar police station area. The flames were so strong that the entire area became smoke-smoke. As soon as the information about the incident was received, five vehicles of the fire department reached the spot. At the same time, many army vehicles were also trying to control the fire. The fire was controlled by the efforts of both.