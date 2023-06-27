Jharkhand: Fire in the wheel of Garba Express, incident between Chegro and Chaudharybandh station

Saria (Giridih), Mrinal Sinha. A major train accident was averted in Jharkhand. Actually, there was a fire in the wheel of Garba Express. Due to the vigilance of the track man and the driver of the passenger train, the accident was averted. This incident happened between Chegro and Chaudharybandh station in the early morning of Tuesday. According to the information received from the Railways, on Tuesday morning at around 04:08 am, Hazaribagh Road RPF was informed about the incident by Security Control Dhanbad. After getting the information, RPF inspector in-charge Arun Ram, all the RPF force members on duty and all the railway personnel of Hazaribagh Road station suddenly swung into action.

Operation on this route was disrupted

According to the information, the Chaudharybandh camping staff (track man) informed the Security Control Dhanbad about the fire in the wheel. After that the train was stopped. It was informed by the working driver Siyaram Prasad Headquarters Pandit Deen Dayal Station and working guard SK Singh Headquarters Dhanbad that due to brake binding, the flywheel of the first coach power car number WR 192856/C from the engine caught fire, due to which The train stood at Changro Halt from 3:45 am to 4:08 am on Tuesday morning. Due to the incident, train number 12825, train number 12987 passing through this route were standing at Parasnath railway station and 12307 at Parasnath halt.

Fire was brought under control within 15 minutes

To avoid any major accident, information was given to the fire department through the RPF inspector in-charge. Meanwhile, efforts were made by the railway personnel to extinguish the fire in the wheel of the engine. People got the fire under control within about 15 minutes. Then after informing the fire department, they were prevented from coming. The train departed from Chaudhary Dam Railway Station at 04.57 hrs for the destination safely.

