Jharkhand: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia will come to Deoghar on June 10, BJP workers engaged in preparation

Jharkhand News: A meeting of key office bearers and workers of BJP’s Godda Lok Sabha constituency was held at Deoghar’s Maihar Garden on Thursday regarding the BJP’s public relations campaign which will continue till June 30. Deoghar District President cum MLA Narayan Das presided over the meeting. On this occasion, program in-charge Rakesh Prasad, MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, district in-charge Bablu Bhagat were mainly present on behalf of the state. In this meeting, Lok Sabha in-charge Rakesh Prasad said that the public relations campaign will continue till June 30. In this episode, on June 10, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia is coming to Deoghar. On the same day, she will address a public meeting at the Shivlok complex in Deoghar. On 11th at nine in the morning she will leave for Dumka after offering prayers at Baba Baidyanath temple. Therefore, start working from now to make this public meeting a success.

Workers take central schemes door to door

Lok Sabha in-charge Rakesh Prasad asked the party workers to take a pledge to take the schemes of the central government from door to door. He said that Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP in Godda Lok Sabha constituency, has gifted many big schemes. Go among the people regarding the works done for the convenience of the public.

Due to work, people will win with record votes in 2024 also: Dr. Nishikant Dubey

In the meeting, MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has worked in every area of ​​the country. We have done the work of development of every panchayat in Godda Lok Sabha also. So much work has been done that the workers can go to every house and proudly share the information. He said that I have full faith in the public. In 2024, the people of the region will reward my work by winning me with record votes. Godda District President Rajeev Mehta said that the BJP workers of the Lok Sabha constituency will together make the mass contact campaign a success. At the same time, district in-charge Bablu Bhagat and Sanjeev Jajwade also enthused the workers.

Jharkhand: There will be many more changes in the Johar project portal, CM Hemant said – do not be negligent in the schemes

Everyone should get involved in making the program a success: Narayan Das

Earlier in the welcome speech, District President Narayan Das said that together we have to make the public relations campaign a success. All the workers should get involved in this. Describing the outline of the program, the District President said that the beneficiary conference in the Lok Sabha constituency will be held in Madhupur on June 6, Jarmundi on June 19 and Deoghar on June 20. At the same time, on 15th the conference of Yuva Morcha will be held in Jarmundi. All the fronts have to co-ordinate in this conference. Apart from this, senior workers conference will be held on June 7 in Deoghar and Jarmundi, on June 8 in Madhupur. On 25th, all the workers will listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat at 10,000 booths.

All of them attended the meeting

Deoghar district in-charge Bablu Bhagat, Ganga Narayan Singh, Godda district president Rajeev Mehta, state executive committee members Sanjeev Jajwade, Adhir Chandra Bhaiya, Pankaj Singh Bhadoria, Krishna Murari Choubey, Krishna Kanhaiya, Sachin Ramani, Pappu Yadav, Sachin Sultania were mainly present in this meeting. , Dilip Singh, Bhushan Soni, Ajay Shah, Anil Kumar Sah, Devendra Nath Singh, Amit Bhagat, Pappu Sharma, Lal Bahadur Singh, Rajesh Tekriwal, Sanjeev Singh, Gajadhar Singh were present.