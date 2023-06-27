Jharkhand: Fraud of 70 thousand rupees from a teacher of Deoghar on the pretext of online job, demand for action

Jharkhand Cyber ​​Crime News: A famous private school teacher of Deoghar city became a victim of fraud of Rs 70,000 by getting trapped in the trap of online job. In this regard, the aggrieved teacher has demanded action by giving a complaint in the cyber police station. Let us tell you that before this, cyber criminals have cheated six doctors of the city for about two lakh rupees in the name of getting advertisements in Google.

This is how she came in the clutches of cyber thugs

The victim teacher told that while searching for a job on Google, she had left after searching a website. After this, the unknown mobile holder called him from an unknown number, describing himself as the proprietor of a company. He also sent some papers to the teacher for the interview on WhatsApp. From June 14, he continued to talk and WhatsApp messages with the teacher. During that time an online form was also made to be filled by the teacher. After checking the documents, sending a link, he was told that he would be interviewed directly by the MD.

Cheating of 70 thousand rupees from the teacher

Cyber ​​criminals gave a link to the victim teacher in the name of interview and asked her to process it online. In this way, after taking the details of the teacher, the accused made an online transaction of Rs 70,000 from his account in 10 times on the pretext. He was asked to give some money in the form of tax by telling about returning the money taken in advance.

6 doctors of Deoghar cheated in the name of getting advertisements in Google, case registered in cyber station

Victim teacher demanded action

When 70 thousand rupees were withdrawn from the account of the victim teacher, then he realized the fraud. After this, the victim teacher along with one of her acquaintances reached the cyber police station on Tuesday evening with a complaint. Here he demanded strict action against cyber thugs. On the other hand, as soon as the information about the matter was received, the police of the cyber station started investigating the matter.