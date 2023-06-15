Jharkhand: Fraud on the pretext of upgrading credit card, blackmailing in the name of Quick Money App

Cyber ​​Crime in Deoghar: In Deoghar, cyber thugs cheated a person of Rs 1.06 lakh on the pretext of upgrading his credit card. In this regard, Narendra Kumar Paswan, a resident of Gamardiha village of Devipur police station area, has registered a case against the unknown in the cyber police station alleging cheating of Rs 1,06,272.

how did the fraud happen

It is mentioned in the application that he is a credit card holder. On Tuesday, he got a call from an unknown number asking him to upgrade his credit card. To update the credit card, he received all the information and Otopi in his mobile and in a short time transferred Rs 1,06,272 from his credit card to another account. When Narendra checked his credit card limit, seeing the balance, he gave a written complaint to the cyber police station in-charge and registered a case against the unknown. As per the information, the amount transferred in this case has been sent to a private account.

Threats are being given even after recovering more than the loan amount

In the second incident, Pradeep Kumar Pandey, a resident of Manjiyana village of Pathrol police station area, has lodged an FIR against the unknown in the cyber police station for blackmailing and attempting to cheat. It is mentioned in the application that he had taken a loan of Rs 7800 through Quick Money App. He had to pay Rs 13,000 within a week. He paid a total of Rs 13,000 in three times through UPI. It is alleged that now the officials of the company are contacting him and pressurizing him to pay Rs 13,000 again at one go. On not paying, they started threatening to use his photo, Aadhaar card and PAN card wrongly. At the same time, attempts were made to blackmail by calling in the name of Quick Money App Help Center. Being bound, he has registered a case in the cyber police station.

