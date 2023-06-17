Jharkhand: Friday was the hottest day of the year, Ranchi’s maximum temperature was 41.4 degree Celsius

Jharkhand Weather News: Due to the scorching heat in Jharkhand, life is disturbed. Now people have started seeking relief from the heat. People’s patience has started breaking due to delay in monsoon. On Friday, the capital experienced the maximum heat of this season. The maximum temperature reached 41.4 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature was around 29 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was about eight degrees Celsius above normal. At the same time, except for two districts (Latehar and Hazaribagh), the maximum temperature of all the districts of the state crossed 40 degree Celsius. Due to the scorching heat, the state is now witnessing an unprecedented increase in the demand for electricity in the middle of the night. Normally the demand of power in Jharkhand (including DVC command area) goes up to 2500 to 2600 MW during peak hours. But for the last three days, between 11 pm and 1 am, the demand for electricity is increasing to more than 3000 MW. Behind this, people are believed to be using ACs, coolers and fans wildly for relief from the heat. At the same time, many factories, troubled by power tripping during the day, are now producing at night, due to which the demand is also increasing. Due to increase in demand, late night load shedding of 500 to 600 MW is being done. Its effect is being felt in the capital Ranchi, sub-capital Dumka, Jamshedpur, Deoghar, Garhwa, Palamu and other districts.

No respite from heat for next three days

Here, if the Meteorological Department is to be believed, people are not seeing any hope of getting relief from the heat for the next three days. There are signs of monsoon rains in Jharkhand only after 20. Before this, the Meteorological Department has warned of severe heat wave in many districts of Jharkhand. Abhishek Anand, scientist in-charge of the Meteorological Center, said that there is a warning of severe heat wave in East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum. Monsoon speed may improve from June 18. Monsoon will extend. Due to this, monsoon rains may occur in Jharkhand from June 20-21. It will enter Jharkhand from Santal region. Till June 19, there may be light to moderate rains in some places in the state. During this, surface wind can blow anywhere from 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Godda became hotter than Palamu

Godda’s temperature is continuously running high. The maximum temperature of Palamu was recorded at 43.8 degree Celsius. Whereas, the temperature of Godda was more than 45 degree Celsius. Pakur’s temperature was also high at 44 degree Celsius. The temperature of Latehar and Hazaribagh was slightly above 39 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature of districts (degree Celsius)

District : Temperature

Bokaro: 41.4

Chatra: 40.7

Deoghar: 43.5

Garhwa: 42.8

Giridih: 41.7

Godda: 45.2

Gumla: 41.6

Hazaribagh: 39.4

peg : 41.4

Latehar: 39.7

Lohardaga: 40.2

Pakur: 44.4

Palamu: 43.8

Ramgarh: 42.1

Ranchi: 41.4

Sahibganj: 42.5

Simdega: 42.7

West Singhbhum: 43.1

Jamshedpur: 43.8

Daltonganj: 43.8

Demand for electricity is increasing in midnight, load shedding of 604 MW has to be done

The storm in Gujarat has also affected the power system. Due to the storm, the state of Gujarat has closed many of its power plants. Gujarat is supplying electricity from Power Exchange. Here, in peak hours, JBVNL supplies additional power by taking it from the power exchange. But, barely Jharkhand was getting 200 to 300 MW of electricity during peak hours. Power supply from North Karanpura stopped on Thursday. Because of this Jharkhand was not getting 160 MW power. As a result, the process of load shedding continued till late night on Friday itself. The load on the grids is also increasing during the day. Due to this, the supply from the grid is stopped from time to time. This is affecting the power supply of the city. The total power availability in the state till 5:00 pm was 2400 MW. The demand was up to about 2600 MW. Even in the evening load shedding of 200 MW was going on.