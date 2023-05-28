Jharkhand: Gangster Aman Sahu demanded five crore rupees from the company’s officer by calling from jail itself.

Ranchi, Pranav: Gangsters and criminals openly demand extortion even after being lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. This has been confirmed in the preliminary investigation by Ranchi police, after which further investigation is being done by registering an FIR. In preliminary investigation, it has been confirmed that gangsters Aman Sahu, Aman Singh, Sujit Sinha and other criminals used mobile phones illegally for extortion, threats, violation of jail manual and other illegal activities while lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail. Used to use Ranchi Police believes that such a large number of illegal use of mobile hand sets and SIM inside the prison is not possible without the involvement of the prison personnel. The terror of these criminals is such that no one comes forward openly against them.

In the investigation, it has been found that gangster Aman Sahu was using several mobile numbers during his stay in Birsa Munda Central Jail. Using the mobile number 994409034498, Aman Sahu had threatened CV Prabhakaran, Chairman, Triveni Sainik Mining Limited, NTPC Pakri Barwadih. The company’s security deputy manager Naveen Prakash had informed the police about this. Similarly, using mobile numbers 994409034498 and 994403017797, Aman Sahu had called and texted Sunil Kumar Singh, IR incharge of Coal Handling Plant of LNT, a company working under CCL Urimari project, demanding extortion of Rs 5 crore.

At the same time, Dhanbad’s famous gangster Aman Singh also used the mobile number 0599038475 while living in Birsa Munda Central Jail. From this number, he talked continuously on the mobile number 7488454342 of a person named Anand Prasad and the mobile number 9696764344 of his wife Anjula Singh. According to the police, convicted prisoners lodged in Birsa Jail and former canteen in-charge of the jail, Sheetal Mahto, Hari Kishore Prasad alias Kishore, Suraj Kumar Singh, Raju Singh and other prisoners had also committed such illegal acts.

Notorious criminal Hari Kishore Prasad called Rahul Dubey and asked him to deliver one lakh rupees to the canteen operator at the jail gate. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had informed the Ranchi Police about extortion and threats from the criminals from Birsa Munda Central Jail. Significantly, at present Aman Sahu, Aman Singh and Sujit Sinha are in other jails.

