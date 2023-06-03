Jharkhand: Gangster Aman Sahu, running extortion business from jail, demanded crores of rupees from Ritvik company

Gangster Aman Sahu is running extortion business from jail itself. On not paying extortion money, he hatches a conspiracy from the jail itself and gets the officer of a big company killed. In particular, he targets coal traders, transporters, lifters and coal mining companies. He has special terror in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Latehar and Ramgarh districts. He also got firing done at the place of a coal trader in Kolkata. He has made many revelations during the interrogation of the Balumath police of Latehar on remand.

During interrogation, Aman Sahu said that Ritvik had demanded extortion of Rs 65 crore from the company’s Vice President Satish a year ago. This amount was to be given to the company in installments over 25 years. But, there was no contact from the company to send the money to my people. The office bearers of Ritvik company were repeatedly asked by my people to pay money. Then the officials of the company blocked our numbers.

They did not receive calls from other numbers. In such a situation, I felt that until a big officer of the company is targeted and fired, the company will not listen to us. Then in February 2023, while living in Kolkata jail, made a plan to kill GM Bhaskar of the company. Then at the behest of Mayank Singh alias Shekhar Singh of the gang, outside shooters were called. Yugeshwar Mahato, lodged in Hazaribagh Jail, did the work of managing. Whereas, Patratu’s Chandav Sav arranged for the shooters.

Sharat Kumar was killed instead of Bhaskar:



Aman Sahu had conspired to kill GM Bhaskar of Ritvik Company, while in return Sharat Kumar, an officer of the same company, was killed. It is noteworthy that the Hazaribagh police had also disclosed the murder of Sharat Kumar by the Aman Sahu gang. Aman Sahu also said during interrogation that extortion and levy money is taken from coal traders through hawala.

At the same time, money is also used to buy weapons for the gang through hawala. According to Aman, Sachin Kumar Singh alias Sattu had demanded extortion of one crore rupees from Latehar Truck Owner Association President Ranjanlal Nath Shahdev at the behest of gangster Sujit Sinha. He was arrested in this case.

To demand extortion, Aman Sahu collects extortion by threatening all of them by getting the mobile numbers of contractors, cuckoo businessmen and directors of other big companies of Hazaribagh, Chatra, Latehar, Ramgarh through Jangi app. Apart from this, he uses Facebook IDs in the names of Mayank Singh California, Goldie Brar, Vishal Chauhan and Anmol Bishnoi to contact his gang members. Apart from this, Telegram IDs created in the names of Anjali Singh, Ameesha Singh, Kajal Singh, Priya, Pooja, Pooja Kumari etc. are also used. Aman Sahu himself has accepted that he and Sujit Sinha are using mobile from jail itself.