Jharkhand: Godda will become the first green station of the state, these facilities will be there, work started at a cost of 50 crores

Jharkhand Green Station: Godda railway station will be developed as the first green station of the state under the Armat Bharat project. On the proposal of Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, the Ministry of Railways has approved Rs. 50 crore in the budget this year, including Godda station in the Amrit Bharat project. The work of Amrit Bharat project has started at Godda station. According to the new design, plants, grass and flowers will be sufficient in the station.

Station will have all modern facilities

Passengers coming to Godda station will feel like a park. There will be seating facilities for the passengers. Along with this, the station will have all the modern facilities. Lifts and escalators will be installed. The station will have facilities of waiting room, VIP waiting room, premium room. There will be smart parking facility outside the station. The station will be given a model and modern look. The platform will have a state-of-the-art roof multiplex arrangement with colorful lights. There will be a fountain with colorful lights outside the station. The work will be completed in the entire modern design.

Number of long distance trains will increase after completion of washing pit

The work of making washing pit at Godda railway station at a cost of 50 crores is going on fast. Railway has set a target to construct washing pit this year itself. With the construction of washing pit in Godda, the number of long distance trains will also increase. Due to having washing pit, regular cleaning of trains will start and maintenance of trains will also be done. With the commissioning of the washing pit, the number of trains from Godda to Mumbai, Chennai and Gujarat may increase in the coming times. At present, trains are opening from Godda to Delhi, Patna, Kolkata along with Tatanagar.

What says Nishikant Dubey

Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey said that Godda railway station will be developed as the first green station of the state under the Aroma Bharat Project. This model station will have all the modern facilities along with greenery. Colorful lights and fountains will be installed in the lift, escalator, waiting room, VIP waiting room, premium room, smart parking and platform. With the completion of the washing pit work this year, the number of long distance trains from Godda will further increase. Gratitude to PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for making Godda a model station.

Jharkhand will soon get two airports, aircraft will fly from Dumka and Bokaro