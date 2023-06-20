Jharkhand: Good news for electricity consumers, JBVNL will pay interest on security money, making app

Jharkhand News: There is good news for electricity consumers. Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL) is preparing to pay interest on the security money deposited by 48 lakh consumers of electricity. A new app is being made for this. Explain that while issuing the tariff, the Jharkhand Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed JBVNL to pay interest on the security money to the consumers under any circumstances. At the same time, it was said that the corporation should ensure to pay interest to the consumers whose security money is deposited and from the time it is deposited.

JBVNL was not giving security money by giving other reasons including receipt

It may be known that the Commission has given instructions many times for interest on the security money. But, JBVNL was not giving security money by giving receipt or any other reason. The corporation demands receipt from the consumers whereas there are many consumers whose connection is from 1980 or even earlier. Such consumers do not have receipt. All the consumers were told by the corporation to submit the receipt. But, due to lack of receipt, no one could claim the interest. The matter went on hanging. But, now the commission says that when you are giving him electricity and also sending the bill, then definitely he has taken the connection. If the consumer does not have the receipt, then the corporation should have the record.

Instructions to pay interest on security money

The Jharkhand Electricity Regulatory Commission had clearly said that interest should be paid on the security money and find a way how to pay it. It was told that now the corporation is preparing for it. Will pay interest on the security money to the consumers and adjust it in the bill.

How much security money is charged on which connection now?

Category : Security Money (Per KVH)

Domestic Urban : Rs 3380

Domestic Rural : Rs 3110

MTIS : Rs 5430

HT : Rs 5830

Commercial: Rs 5650