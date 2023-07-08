Jharkhand: Good rains did not occur in Gumla, yet farmers engaged in cultivation of Kharif crops

Gumla, Jagarnath Paswan: Cultivation of Kharif crops has started in Gumla district amidst waiting for sufficient rains for farming. This time the monsoon arrived late. Due to which most of the farmers have to wait for the rains to start cultivating Kharif crops. According to the report of the District Agriculture Office, 205 mm of rain is needed in the entire month of June for good farming, whereas the district received only 115 mm of rain. At the same time, 300 mm of rain is required in the month of July, while only 55 mm of rain was received till July 7.

Paddy was cultivated on 7250 hectares of land in the district.

In the midst of so much rain, after the preparations for farming, the fields which got sufficient amount of water for cultivation. By the way, farmers have started cultivating different crops in the fields. Farmers have started cultivating crops like Paddy, Maize, Madua, Arhar, Urad, Moong, Groundnut etc. in their respective fields. According to the report of the District Agriculture Office, till July 7, paddy has been cultivated on 7250 hectares of land across the district. In which most of the farming has been done by spraying method. 6482 hectares of land has been cultivated by sprinkle method, whereas 1038 hectares of land has been cultivated by Ropa method.

Paddy is cultivated in about 1.90 lakh hectares of land.

Let us inform that maximum paddy is cultivated in the district in Kharif season. Paddy is cultivated in about 1.90 lakh hectares of land. Similarly, 1555 hectares of land has been cultivated against the target of 10 thousand hectares for Madua. Earlier, cultivation of Madua was limited to about 1500 hectares of land across the district, but last year, with the initiative of Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav, an attempt was made to give a new dimension to Madua. As a result, last year Madua was cultivated on about 3500 hectares of land across the district.

Target of Madua production on 10 thousand hectare land under Mission Ragi

At present, many types of food items have been made and branded from Madua grown on the land of Gumla. Also, keeping in view the quality of Madua, Mission Ragi (Madua) is being run. Under which a target has been set to produce Madua on 10 thousand hectares of land across the district this year. On the other hand, against the fixed target of 8100 hectare of Maize, 4227 hectare, Arhar 1038 hectare against 16 thousand hectare, Urad 625 hectare against 8 thousand, Moong 52 hectare against 1500 hectare and Groundnut cultivation on 2548 hectare land against 5 thousand hectare. It’s over. However, still most of the farmers are waiting for sufficient water to accumulate in the field to do farming. Some farmer is waiting for sufficient water to accumulate in the field for plowing and plowing the field by adding cow dung, while some farmer is engaged in cleaning the weeds from his field and preparing the field by making rams.