Jharkhand: Goods train derailed on Gaya-Koderma railway line, trains started operating after an hour

Koderma/Dhanbad(Vikas/Venkatesh): A goods train derailed near Gajhandi station of Gaya-Koderma railway line on Sunday. Due to this, the operation of trains on the down line was interrupted for one hour. As soon as the information was received, the accident relief vehicle was sent from Gomo to the spot on departmental instructions. It is being told that after an hour it was removed and the movement of trains was started.

Due to the accident, the operation of trains on the down line was disrupted.

After the derailment of the goods train, the accident relief vehicle from Gomoh was sent to the spot on departmental instructions. Due to the accident, the operation of trains on the down line was disrupted. Trains started operating after about an hour. Let us tell you that a day ago a coach of a goods train had met with an accident in Gomoh.

trains open one hour late

According to the information, the train was stopped at Paharpur, Tankupa and Dilwa stations due to derailment of the goods train. They were sent after an hour.