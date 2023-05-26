Jharkhand government changed the names of 80 excellent schools, now ‘CM School of Excellence’ will be added to these schools

The names of 80 excellent schools opened in Jharkhand have been changed. in this regard Department of School Education & Literacy has also issued orders. According to the order issued by the department, this decision has been taken to bring uniformity in the names of 80 excellent schools of the state. For this, the names of the schools have been changed. Now CM School of Excellence will be added to the name of all 80 schools.

‘CM School of Excellence’ will be added to the names of all excellent schools

The Education Secretary of Jharkhand has said in a letter sent to all the districts that Model School Scheme Under this, 80 schools in different districts have been developed as schools of excellence. These schools are currently known by different names. Because of this, they are not being recognized as schools of excellence, due to which there is difficulty in understanding the nature of these schools.

Changed names of schools sent to all districts

Therefore it has been decided to nominate these schools as CM Schools of Excellence. The changed names of the schools have also been sent to all the districts of Jharkhand. The State Project Director has been asked to associate the U DICE code with the changed name of the schools. This order is applicable with immediate effect. Explain that with the aim of providing the best education to the children of poor families, the government of Jharkhand has started an excellent school.

Excellent school was the dream of Jagarnath Mahato

Late Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto had said that the children of poor families of Jharkhand will also study in English. Such schools will be built in every block of Jharkhand, which will give competition to English medium private schools. Excellent infrastructure has been developed in these schools. Computer labs have also been made in the school, so that the children do not lag behind in the digital age.

