Jharkhand government created monitoring portal to keep an eye on newspapers, know what will be the work

To keep an eye on the news published in the print media, the government has created a ‘Print Media Monitoring Portal’. How many news related to the government have been published, how many news are against the government, all these will be monitored through the portal. Officers are also being given training on monitoring the news and marking them on the dashboard of the portal.

Here, Principal Secretary of CM cum Cabinet Secretariat and Principal Secretary of Monitoring Department, Vandana Dadel has issued a letter to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners of the state to send rebuttals on the misleading news published in the newspapers. instructed.

He has written that cases of fake news related to various departments being published in newspapers have come to light. Due to this a situation of confusion arises among the people and the image of the government also tarnishes. There is a need to refute such news and clarify the facts on the published news/reports. He has requested that in case of misleading news being published in the newspapers, clarifying the facts, its information should be made available to the Director, Information and Public Relations Department, Jharkhand.