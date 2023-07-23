Jharkhand government is not serious, officers give wrong information: Annapurna Devi

Prabhat Khabar Samvad: Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi reached the Prabhat Khabar Samvad program on Saturday. He spoke on many issues. He regretted the lack of coordination between the Center and the Jharkhand government and blamed the officers of the state government for this. Opposition parties have been alleging misuse of institutions like ED and CBI, in this case he said that if the accusers are clean, then why should they be afraid? But the truth is that wherever the investigating agencies are putting their hands, concrete evidence of corruption is being found from there. Raising questions on the Chief Minister of the state, the Union Minister said that the Hemant government of the state is dashing the expectations of the people.

Minister Annapurna Devi said that the Jharkhand government is not able to fulfill the expectations of the people. Those who talk about the misuse of ED and CBI should also think that why the investigating agencies are not returning empty handed from anywhere? Wherever the investigating agencies are reaching, that place is found steeped in corruption. The people around the Chief Minister, his trusted senior officers are stuck in the quagmire of corruption. Many of his close people and officers are in jail. Chief Minister Hemant Soren takes responsibility only for himself and his family. He does not take any responsibility towards the state. Till date he could not get justice in Roopa Tirkey case. In their area, acid is poured on daughters and thrown into pieces. Mineral wealth is being looted in the state. Actually Hemant government has failed on the trust of the people. Far from giving job and unemployment allowance, this government has not even been able to make a local policy. Those who protest are beaten with sticks. The government forces the employees to wander here and there for honorarium.

lack of coordination

In the last two years as the Minister of State for Education, I have felt the lack of coordination between the Central and State Governments. Separate officers have been appointed by the central government to coordinate with the states. If the state is facing any kind of problem regarding any plan or work, then they can contact them, but this does not happen.

Jharkhand government does not seem serious. In October last year, the officials of the Education Department of Jharkhand were told that 80 thousand posts of teachers are vacant in Jharkhand. When this news was published in the newspapers, the people sitting on the top positions called and asked from where did the Center get these figures? This shows that the state officials do not give correct information even to the people sitting on the top posts. These figures belonged to Jharkhand government only, were given in two review meetings.

doesn’t seem serious

As a minister, I feel that the state does not show readiness to get help from the Government of India. The information is not given to the center properly. State officials do not show the seriousness that should be shown. Officers do not follow the deadline regarding any matter. The report till the last review meeting has not been given to the Center yet. It can be clearly said that the seriousness with which education is taken in other states is not visible in Jharkhand. Without improving the education system from the primary level, progress cannot be made.

The state government gives wrong information regarding the honorarium of para teachers and cooks

Wrong information is given by the state government regarding the honorarium of mercury teachers and cooks. The center does not give any amount by saying honorarium, but the states are given cooperation amount. 80 thousand posts of teachers are vacant in Jharkhand. The government is not filling these posts. The state should make appointments to these posts. The Center has also asked the state to appoint. The financial burden of these posts is the responsibility of the state government. In addition to these posts, the Center will cooperate for whatever is required. The state government accuses the Center of not giving funds to hide its failure.