Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Palamu tour said this on primitive tribes, irrigation and land compensation

Medininagar (Palamu). Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan held a review meeting with officials of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Irrigation Department at Palamu Parishad on Friday. Reviewing the issues related to compensation for the land acquired by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and the works being done by Power Grid under CSR, he said that during the interaction with the villagers at Lahle Panchayat Bhawan, Medininagar on Thursday, It was told that proper compensation is not being given for the land occupied by Power Grid, nor is work being done under CSR by this corporation. Paying attention to their demands, he asked the officials of Power Grid and the Deputy Commissioner to apprise the high officials about the situation.

Do CSR work on priority basis

Governor CP Radhakrishnan told the officials of Power Grid Corporation that CSR work should be done on priority basis in the area where it is located. He said that people should see your work. Referring to the issue raised by the villagers in Lahle regarding the construction of boundary wall and other works under CSR of a school run with public cooperation, he said that for such schools you should work under CSR.

Instructions given for construction of check dam

The Governor told the officers of the Irrigation Department that the officers should have superficial knowledge, so that better work can be done in the public interest. He said that he was informed by the people during the dialogue with the villagers in Lehle that there is a problem of irrigation here and the condition of rain water harvesting is also not good. He directed the officers to construct the check dam. While getting information about the progress of various schemes from them, he said that you should have good proposals in public interest. You should try fast to solve the problem of irrigation.

1-1 lakh check and widow’s honor given benefit of pension scheme

Governor CP Radhakrishnan gave a check of Rs 1 lakh each to Sunita Kumari (husband late Govind Kumar Singh) and Urmila Devi (husband late Shyamdev Singh) in Palamu Parishad from his discretionary grant item and benefit of Widow Samman Pension Scheme. Along with this Sunita Kumari was given the benefit of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Awas Yojana. Urmila Devi is already getting the benefit of this housing scheme. The Governor told the Deputy Commissioner that these victims were given benefits under other schemes run by the government regarding livelihood, education of their children, marriage of their girl child. Let us tell you that her husband died while erecting a pole near Nichitpur Halt in Dhanbad Railway Division.

The governor interacted with the villagers

Governor CP Radhakrishnan, while interacting with the villagers at Nawadih Panchayat Bhawan of Ramgarh block of Palamu district, said that the state will not develop until the development of primitive tribes. Many schemes are run by the central and state government for the upliftment of all of you. He said that before coming to Palamu Division, a review was done with the Secretary of School Education and Literacy and the Secretary of Higher and Technical Education. Taking cognizance of shortage and absence of doctors in schools and hospitals, he said that along with biometric attendance in all schools of the state, instructions have been given to ensure presence of doctors and medical workers in hospitals through biometric system so that salary is not paid for non-performance. Do not meet He said that efforts will be made to construct a primary hospital here. The Governor talked about work under lift irrigation in Palamu.