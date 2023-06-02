Jharkhand: Gumla police got success again, now sub-zonal commander Lajim Ansari with a reward of 6 lakhs killed

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Gumla police got great success against CPI Maoists. A fierce encounter took place between police and CPI Maoist in Tongo Semal Bartoli forest of Chainpur police station. In which sub-zonal commander Lajim Ansari, carrying a reward of six lakh rupees, was killed. Jharkhand Police had declared a reward of five lakh rupees and NIA one lakh rupees on Lajim. The incident is of Friday late evening. After Lajim was killed, two other Naxalites including sub-zonal commander Ranthu Oraon and Khudi Munda managed to escape. The police is also engaged in surrounding these four Naxalites in the forest.

Two big success for Gumla police in two days

Two major encounters have taken place in Gumla in two days. In which the police got success. On June 1, the police killed sub-zonal commander Rajesh Oraon with a prize of three lakhs in Anjan village. Ranthu, Lajim and Khudi fled after Rajesh was killed. The police was following these Naxalites. On Friday evening, Naxalites came face to face with the police in Tongo forest. After this, dozens of rounds were fired from both sides. In which Lajim got shot and he got piled up in the forest itself. After the back-up team arrived, the police recovered Lajim’s body from the forest late at night. Rifle, bullet and other items have also been found from the spot.

Lajim came into limelight after killing Shailes Tiwari

Lajim Ansari, a resident of Panso village of Gumla police station, came into limelight after killing social worker and former journalist Shailes Tiwari, a resident of Kharka village. After this, Lajim survived more than a dozen encounters with the police. Lajim blew up the Kurumgarh police station. Apart from this, at the behest of Lajim, animal smuggling and illegal wood cutting from the forests also used to happen.

Jharkhand: Naxalite Rajesh’s dead body refused to be taken to the village, last rites performed on the banks of the dam in Gumla

Sudden encounter, dozens of rounds fired

According to police sources, Lajim along with his accomplice Ranthu, Khudi and two other people were hiding in the village near the forest of Tongo. Only then the police reached in search of the Naxalites. On seeing the police, the Naxalites started firing. The police also retaliated. In which Nazim got piled up nearby. He was wearing lungi and shirt. A towel was tied around the waist.

Tongue resounded with the sound of gunfire

After a long time, the area of ​​Tongo echoed with the sound of gunfire. Still the police force is in the jungle and is searching for the escaped Naxalites. According to police sources, three-four Naxalites are hiding in the forest. Police planning. Naxalites will be searched throughout the night. Additional police force has been called to surround Tongo and surrounding forests.