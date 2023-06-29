Jharkhand: Gumla’s KK Mishra became the head of Sanskrit department of Calcutta University, has written many books

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Gumla’s Krishna Kishore Mishra i.e. KK Mishra has become the head of the Sanskrit department of Calcutta University. His ancestral house is near Jyoti Sangh Bhavan of Gumla city. He is the eldest son of civil court advocate Nand Kishore Mishra. KK Mishra has written many books. Has also won many awards. He has held many important positions. Shrimad Bhagwat Gita written in manuscript by him and the collection of manuscripts in Sanskrit book are important.

KK Mishra has been a student of Government Middle School, Gumla

From 2009 to 2013, Vivekananda was on deputation to the Indian Cultural Commission in Fiji, Ministry of External Affairs, Cultural Director, Sua in ICSSR. Mr. Mishra’s primary education is from Gumla. Studied from Gumla from class one to graduation. The biggest thing is to study in the Government Middle School, Gumla Headquarters. Today middle class children do not want to study in this school. But, Mr. Mishra has touched heights after getting education from this school.

Studied graduation from class one from Gumla

Kamal Kishore Mishra’s younger brother Gopi Kishore Mishra told that Kamal Kishore Mishra is the eldest among four siblings. I am Gopi Kishore Mishra younger than him. I am a government teacher by profession. At the same time, sister Jyotsna Mishra is at number three. He is on the post of HM in middle school. Younger sister Madhushree Mishra is on the post of CO in Khunti district. At the same time, his younger brother’s daughter-in-law Indu Pandey is an advocate in Civil Court, Gumla. He told that his elder brother Kamal Kishore Mishra started his education from class one to class three in Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Gumla. On the other hand, the education from class four to class six was done in the State Government Headquarters, Gumla. He studied from class 7th to class 10th from SS Balak Plus Two Uvi, Gumla. Completed Inter and BA in Sanskrit Honors from Kartik Oraon College, Gumla. Completed MA and MPHIL PhD degree in Sanskrit from Delhi University. Completed Post Doctor Research Fellow in ICSSR Department of Sanskrit, Jawahar Navodaya University. After this Mr. Ranveer was Associate, Research Scientist and Research Joint Director Academic at Sanskrit Research Institute.

KK Mishra is knowledgeable in Sanskrit

KK Mishra Sangeet Natak Academy, Delhi, Ministry of Culture, Government of India was also Research Consultant cum Advisor. Became Assistant Professor in PG Department in Calcutta University in the year 2008. After that, in the year 2009, Ministry of External Affairs Cultural Director in ICSSR, Sua Fiji was on deputation till 2013 in Vivekananda Indian Cultural Commission. The younger brother told that in the year 2021, PM Narendra Modi had released 11 volumes of Shrimad Bhagwat Gita written by him in manuscript. At the same time, in the year 2022, the collection of manuscripts in Sanskrit was released in three volumes by Murli Manohar Joshi and other leaders. On March 9, 2023, Vice President Jagdish Dhankar has released the book Mundko Deputy Director. Gopi Kishore Mishra said that there has been an influx of well-wishers congratulating him on becoming the head of the Sanskrit department. Please tell that Mr. Mishra is one of the scholars of Sanskrit.