Jharkhand: Hazaribagh prisoner slit his throat in Dumka Central Jail, admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital

Jharkhand News: On Sunday, July 16, 2023, a prisoner serving life sentence in Dumka Central Jail tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat and arm with a tin leaf. When the security personnel caught sight, he was hurriedly admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital, where the injured is being treated.

serving life sentence in Dumka Central Jail

According to information, 33-year-old Mo Ahmed Ali of Hazaribagh, who is serving life sentence in Dumka Central Jail Dumka, tried to commit suicide by cutting a vein. Mo Ahmed Ali is serving a life sentence in a murder case. A year ago, he was shifted from Hazaribagh to Dumka Central Jail.

The prisoner always used to talk about sending him to Hazaribagh

Here, Dumka Central Jail Superintendent Satyendra Chaudhary said that he always expressed dissatisfaction when he was shifted from Hazaribagh to Dumka Jail. He used to talk about sending him back to Hazaribagh. He tried to cut the vein with something that was not sharp. Only the upper skin has been cut from this. He has been admitted to PJMCH after first aid. The condition of the injured is out of danger. The injured will be questioned after returning from the hospital. It will also be ascertained from where he brought the material used in the incident.

Dumka jail was raided twice within a week. On July 9 and 15, 2023, a large number of officials, magistrates, police personnel were in the raid. The team also spent a lot of time inside the jail, but did not see any such objectionable weapons, metal sheets or pieces of tin etc. Let us inform that the raid that took place in the jail just a few hours before the incident, was jointly led by the DC and the SP.

In Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail, a prisoner tried to kill himself by slitting his throat.

Let us tell you that in the Birsa Munda Central Jail of the capital Ranchi, a 26-year-old prisoner Jawahar Lal Banra alias Karan (26 years) tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat with a razor. In a hurry, the doctors of the jail gave him first aid and sent him to RIMS. Jawahar Lal was treated under the supervision of Dr. RK Chowdhary, a physician in the ENT department of RIMS. It is to be known that on July 8, 2023, Argora police caught him with brown sugar and sent him to jail on July 9. He is a peddler of brown sugar and consumes brown sugar himself.

Prisoner addicted to brown sugar

In this regard, other prisoners lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail, Hotwar, Ranchi had informed the jail administration that Jawahar was restless since Wednesday night. He was restless because of not getting brown sugar in the jail. He came to the jail on July 9, so he was kept in the 12D ward. The prisoners who come two-three days before are kept in this ward, so that they get used to living in jail. After this they are sent to the ward along with the prisoners.

own throat was slit with a razor

On the morning of Thursday, July 13, 2023, Jawahar came to the jail premises where the hair and beard of the prisoners are shaved and slit his throat by picking up the barber’s razor. He was trying to commit suicide by slitting his throat. Seeing this, the prisoners started making noise. He was threatening the prisoners with a razor. When the chamberlain was trying to snatch the razor from him, he became more furious. Later the warders hit him with a stick in his hand, then his razor was thrown from his hand. After that he was caught and immediately brought to the jail hospital. Seeing the critical condition after first aid there, he was referred to RIMS. Doctors in RIMS had operated on his cut throat.