Jharkhand: Heat wreaks havoc in Bermo coalfield, electricity makes people cry, people yearn for water

Bermo (Bokaro): One is the torture of summer, on top of that the problem of electricity has increased the problem. The heat wave continues in Bermo coalfield. The temperature here reached a maximum of 44 degrees on Thursday. Due to the scorching heat, silence spreads on the roads after 10 am. The hot wind blowing till seven o’clock in the evening has made people restless. Here, in this scorching heat, irregular power supply has made people lightheaded. People in the surrounding areas including Fusro market are also facing power crisis since two months. People blocked the road for four hours a day, then the power situation was fine for a day or two, but then the condition is the same. Due to irregular power supply, water crisis has also deepened in many places.

dry wells and ponds

The pond, well, Dandi, Godonala have dried up due to the heat. The water level of Chapanal has also gone down a lot. People are waking up to fill water at many places. In the rural areas of Gomia, Nawadih, Chandrapura and Bermo blocks, people are also troubled by the water problem. The water crisis has taken a severe form in the lower and upper ghat areas of Nawadih block. Traditional water sources have dried up. The people of these areas are still completely dependent on the natural water sources like wells, waterfalls, Dandi, Chuan etc. The villagers have to wander to get drinking water. There is an outcry for drinking water in dozens of villages of Kanjkiro, Kacho, Gomiato, Mungo-Rangamati, Paik, Narayanpur, Barai and Palamu panchayats of Upper Ghat. A large population is plagued by these problems. The people’s representatives of the area are cool and the officers are lethargic.

sale of ac-cooler

Due to the scorching heat, ACs, coolers and fans are being sold in the area. Coal drink, lassi and ice cream are also being sold in plenty in the shops. The order of CCL management also has no effect. In view of the power crisis, recently the CCL B&K area management appealed to stop the use of heaters in the entire area, especially in Bokaro Colliery, by campaigning through the mike in the vehicle. Illegally CCL electricity was asked to stop running flour mill, lathe machine, washing machine etc., but it had no effect. Many people are using multiple heaters in their house from early morning till late night. According to electrical officials, one heater consumes electricity equal to five air conditions.