Jharkhand: Helping hands untied the shackles of Ranchi’s daughter, Jhalsa took cognizance

Jharkhand News: Jhalsa Executive President Justice S. Chandrasekhar took cognizance of the news published in the May 19th issue of ‘Prabhat Khabar’ on ‘Bite of poverty and childhood imprisoned in chains’. On his orders, Dalsa Secretary Rakesh Ranjan formed a team, which got an 11-year-old girl living in Harmu Housing Colony treated. The team that came to take the girl home after treatment provided her mother with medicines and other help for one month. Also assured that Dalsa will take care of that girl child every month and give her medicines.

Jhalsa took cognizance

In the Harmu Housing Colony area of ​​Ranchi, a mentally ill 11-year-old girl was being kept chained in an inhuman manner. The victim’s mother earns her livelihood by sweeping other people’s houses. Due to lack of money, she was not able to get her daughter treated. The pain of this girl came in front of people through Prabhat Khabar. Then the Executive Chairman of Jhalsa, taking cognizance of the news, directed the Justice Commissioner-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Ranchi to provide all possible help to the victim girl. In light of this, Dalsa Secretary formed a team and sent it to the victim’s house and asked her to provide all possible help. Team’s PLV Jyotsna Gorai and Pinku Kumari met the victim and her family members.

West Singhbhum: Villagers who make a living with the help of the forest are worried, if they do not go, hunger and if they go, the bomb is taking their lives.

Ready to provide free treatment to the child: Dr. Ashok Prasad

At the same time, psychiatrist Dr. Ashok Prasad has assured free treatment for the sick girl child of Harmu Housing Colony. Throwing in the ‘Prabhat Khabar’ office, he said that if the family members want to get the girl child treated, then bring them to my clinic located in Bariatu. Apart from this, medicines will also be made available to the girl child.