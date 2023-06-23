Jharkhand High Court asked RBI, how can cybercrime be stopped? Instructions for filing affidavit

Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court conducted an online hearing on the PIL filed regarding the cybercrime incident in Jamtara, Sahibganj, Deoghar. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen heard the side of the applicant, the central government and the RBI. The bench asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) how cybercrime can be stopped. What measures have been taken for that? The bench has directed to file the affidavit. It is noteworthy that the applicant Manoj Kumar Rai has filed a public interest litigation. He has demanded a ban on cybercrime.

Instructions for filing affidavit

A division bench of Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen directed the RBI to file an affidavit. Along with this, the date of August 3 was fixed for the next hearing of the case.

Before this, advocate Rajeev Kumar presented his side on behalf of the applicant. He told that now he is doing the work of imparting training on Cyber ​​Criminal Commission. There is a need to take concrete measures to stop cybercrime, while on behalf of RBI, advocate Pandey Neeraj Rai told orally that work is on to make a national policy. Advocate Prashant Pallav appeared on behalf of the Central Government. It is noteworthy that the applicant Manoj Kumar Rai has filed a public interest litigation. He has demanded a ban on cybercrime.

