Jharkhand High Court: Hearing in CM Hemant Soren’s mining lease case will now be held on July 7

Ranchi, Rana Pratap: The Jharkhand High Court conducted a partial hearing on the PIL filed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the case of mining lease and allotment of land to relatives in Angada. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen heard the side of the state government and the applicant during the hearing of the case. After this, the bench fixed the date of July 7 for the next hearing of the case.

Clean chit has already been received from the Supreme Court

Earlier, on behalf of the state government, advocate Piyush Chitresh told the bench that the matter was to be heard after six weeks, but has been listed today. Reply is to be filed on behalf of the applicant on the affidavit of the State Government. In the last hearing, an affidavit was filed by the state government that CM Hemant Soren has already got a clean chit from the Supreme Court in a PIL related to the allotment of mining lease on 88 decimal land in Angada.

CM Hemant Soren said – Increase the number of Pragya centers in rural areas, do not have to go round the block

Allotted following legal process

Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren and his sister Sarla Murmu’s company Sohrai Livestock Private Limited was allotted 11 acres of land in the Barhe industrial area of ​​Chanho by JIDA following the legal process. Giada published the advertisement. In light of that, the company applied. All procedures were followed in the mining lease given to Hemant Soren as well. PIL has been filed again regarding the same matter, which is not maintainable. It is notable that the applicant RTI activist and High Court advocate Sunil Kumar Mahato has filed a PIL.

CM Hemant Soren gave instructions, give pre matric and post matric scholarship amount to students soon Hemant Soren mining lease case update