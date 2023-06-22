Jharkhand High Court seeks status report from CID in case of illegal felling of trees, hearing will be held after four weeks

Jharkhand News: The Jharkhand High Court heard a PIL filed regarding the investigation of illegal felling of trees in forests during the lockdown in several districts including Palamu. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen heard the side of the applicant and the state government during the hearing of the case through video conferencing. On not getting a clear answer from the state government, the bench directed to file a status report related to the CID investigation of tree felling.

Trees were cut in many districts including Ranchi during the lockdown

The bench asked what action has been taken so far in the matter of felling of trees. At the same time, four weeks time has been given to file the reply. Earlier, advocate Abhay Kumar Mishra told the Bench on behalf of the applicant that during the lockdown, thousands of trees were illegally cut from the forests of Ranchi, Palamu, Garhwa, Jamtara, Chaibasa etc. districts. The cut trees were taken away in more than 200 trucks. This information was given to the Chief Minister. He had directed the DGP to investigate the matter and take action, but no action was taken. Complaints were lodged continuously by the applicant. Later an FIR was lodged in the police station. The Chief Minister had directed the CID to investigate the matter.

ED summons Jharkhand High Court lawyer Himanshu Kumar Mehta and Jail Superintendent, instructions to appear on this date

Kamlesh Kumar Singh filed a PIL

Please tell that the applicant government employee Kamlesh Kumar Singh has filed a public interest litigation. It has been said in the petition that a lockdown was imposed in the country at the time of Corona infection. During that time people were in the house. Illegal felling of trees was done on a large scale with the connivance of forest department officials, police and mafia. After registering the FIR, no action has been taken so far.