Jharkhand High Court seeks status report from state government in Main Road violence case, next hearing will be on July 12

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court heard a public interest litigation filed on June 10, 2022, demanding an investigation by the NIA and the ED into the violence that took place on Main Road (Ranchi). A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen heard the case through video conferencing. The bench directed the state government to file a status report of the investigation in the matter. The next hearing in this matter will be held on July 12.

police cannot do fair investigation

Even during the last hearing, the state government was asked to file a status report. The bench asked to file reply on the points raised by the applicant and the intervenor. The bench fixed the date of July 12 for the next hearing of the case. Earlier, on behalf of the father of the intervenor deceased youths, advocate Mukhtar Khan, keeping his side, said that the police had opened fire on the crowd. Two youths were killed in this. In this situation, the police investigation cannot be fair. He urged for an order to get the matter investigated by an independent agency.

Investigation should be done by NIA

It is noteworthy that the applicant Pankaj Kumar Yadav has filed a public interest litigation. In the petition, the incident in Ranchi has been described as sponsored by the applicant. It has been said that after conducting an inquiry by the NIA, it should be found out which organization carried out the incident by funding it. After Nupur Sharma’s statement, the way Ranchi police was pelted with stones, banned weapons were used, stones were pelted at religious places, it seems to be sponsored.

