Jharkhand High Court verdict in Ratan Height case, canceled the revised map

Jharkhand News: Jharkhand High Court gave its verdict on the petition of Ratan Heights Residential Society located in Morhabadi, Ranchi. The High Court overturned the decision of the tribunal, canceling the map issued by the Municipal Commissioner. At the same time, the court directed to fill the pit in a month and handover the land. Along with giving several instructions to the builder VKS Reality, the boundary made during the construction work was also ordered to be demolished.

Case petition was filed for six years

The case was heard in the court of High Court Judge Rajesh Shankar. The people of Ratan Height Society had filed a petition on the whole matter six years ago. In which the multi-storey construction by VKS Reality, adjacent to the society, threatened the building. Many untoward incidents have happened in the 15 feet pit dug for the construction of the building. After hearing all the parties, the High Court had reserved its decision on 22 June.

Revised map passed by Municipal Commissioner canceled

Please tell that the court said that the common area of ​​46 Kattha in Ratan Height will remain common. It was said that the map of 86 Katthas which had been passed was correct. The common area was already decided in it. For this reason, it was wrong to separate 46 katthas and pass the revised map. For this reason, the court has passed the revised map passed by the Municipal Commissioner.

Advocate General had kept the side in the court

During the hearing on June 22, Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan made it clear that the revised map presented by the Butala and Parmar brothers in the court was never approved. At the same time, it is said that a vigilance case is going on against both of them. Only after this, the court had fixed the date of pronouncing the verdict on July 13, 2019.

Happiness among the people of Ratan Height Society

Here, there is a wave of happiness among the people of the society with this decision. The president of the society, Apostle, says that it took six years and then this victory has been achieved. A total of 45 families live in this society. Ever since the pit was being dug, fear had settled in the minds of the people. After the decision of the High Court, now the people of the society are feeling relieved.

At the same time, other people of the society told that accidents had increased due to the pit. Along with this, due to digging a pit next to it, cracks started appearing in the building. The people of the society used to feel the possibility of any untoward incident happening at any time. The residents here said that finally after a long battle, truth won.

what is the matter

According to Jaishankar Jaipuriar, general secretary of Ratan Heights Residential Society, in the year 2005, an application was given to pass a map (1049/05) of 86 Kattha land. This map was passed in the year 2009. But, in the year 2009 itself, a complaint regarding the encroachment of the road space was lodged. It was also told that the map (number 1049/05) is wrong. On this, while issuing notice to the owner of the land including the builder, he was asked to present the map.

Matter came up for discussion in 2023

It may be known that after digging a pit for the construction of a new apartment next to this apartment, cracks started appearing in the adjacent Ratan Height building. Regarding this, the people of the apartment had demanded the Jharkhand High Court and the Municipal Commissioner to cancel the map of the adjacent building and to ban the construction.