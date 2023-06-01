Jharkhand: Hindu from Lohardaga’s Nadia School and Ramrudra word removed from Chaas’s school

Jharkhand News: CM School of Excellence will now be added to the names of 80 excellent schools of the state. Its order has been issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy recently. According to the letter issued by the Education Department, changes have also been made in the names of some schools. In this sequence, the name of Lohardaga Nadia Hindu High School has been changed. The word Hindu has been deleted. Its name has now been changed to District CM School of Excellence Lohardaga, Nadia. The people of Lohardaga are opposing the removal of the word Hindu and are demanding the decision to be withdrawn. Nadia Hindu High School of Lohardaga was established before independence in 1931 AD. Birla had donated the land to build the school. At the same time, the word Ramrudra has also been removed from Chas Bokaro’s Ramrudra Plus Two High School. In the letter issued by the Education Department, no change has been made in the earlier names of some schools. Only CM School of Excellence has been added to it.

The condition was not to change the name of Nadia Hindu School

Educationist Madan Mohan Pandey says that while donating the land, a condition was kept that the name of this school would be Nadia Hindu High School. Rai Saheb Baldev Sahu, Shri Krishna Sahu, Manu Babu and other people had given financial help in the construction of its building. The rule is also that you cannot change the name of any school. It is absolutely wrong to remove Hindu names from the school. Chas Bokaro has been added to the name of the school in Nawadih of Bokaro. The name of another school has also been added to its name.

Jharkhand cabinet’s decision: now constables will not be able to become inspectors directly, many rules have been reshuffled

Changes made in the old names of these schools

RK removed from the name of RK Plus Two Girls High School Garhwa

CD removed in the name of Government CD Girls High School Jhumri Tilaiya

SSLNT removed from SSLNT Government Girls Plus Two School Dhanbad

By adding Ramrudra in Upgrade Project Girls Plus Two School Nawadih, the school was told in Chas

SS removed from SS Girls High School Ramgarh Cantt

District school Hazaribagh district removed from school

Raj word removed from Pakur Raj Plus Two School

Hindu word removed from Government Nadia Hindu High School, Lohardaga

Ramrudra Plus to High School Chas removed the word Ramrudra and added LNT at the beginning