Jharkhand: How ready is Bokaro airport for flight? This is the latest update

Bokaro. A high-level meeting will be held on June 12 to resolve the pending matters related to flight from Bokaro Airport. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Minister Alamgir Alam at the Bokaro Parishad located in Sector 01. Airport Authority, Bokaro District Administration, officials of Bokaro Steel Management and Bokaro MLA Biranchi Narayan will participate in the meeting.

Let us tell you that Bokaro MLA Biranchi Narayan raised the question in the House in the winter session (December-2022) to solve the problems related to flight from the airport. After this, Minister Alamgir Alam held a meeting and assured to solve the problem. After this the Bokaro MLA wrote a letter to the minister. Had also talked to the minister on the phone on 8th June. Finally the meeting has been held after the continuous initiative of Bokaro MLA Mr. Narayan.

The MoU of Airport Authority of India with Bokaro Steel Management was signed again in the month of January to start air service from Bokaro Airport. Since then the process of licensing was started, but due to non-completion of felling of trees, the process slowed down. It is completely ready to start the airline from Bokaro Airport. At present, the process of landing of medical air ambulance and chartered plane has started on the airport premises, but the green signal of the Airport Authority of India is awaited on other guidelines including license for commercial air service.

The biggest obstacle in the direction of flight from Bokaro airport is the slaughterhouse at present. It is mandatory to remove the slaughterhouse located in the Dundibad market side on the west side of the airport. Because of the slaughterhouse, there is a gathering of birds. This is not considered right from the safety point of view in airplane flight. It is believed that in the meeting to be held on June 12, all these issues will be resolved and the flight related process will be completed. DGCI will visit after the problem is over. In a few months flight will be possible.

Bokaro MLA Biranchi Narayan said that earlier every possible effort was made for the expansion of the airport, the result could be achieved. Now every effort is being made to fly. A question was asked in this regard in the winter session. Several rounds of talks have taken place. Hopefully a way will be found in the meeting.