Jharkhand: How ready is the elevated corridor of Ratu Road?

Ranchi: The work of Ratu Road elevated corridor is progressing rapidly. A total of 101 piers are to be constructed in the elevated corridor. Out of this, the foundation work of 79 piers has been completed. Now only foundation work is left for 22 piers. Some of these piers will be constructed from Kishori Singh Yadav Chowk to Zakir Hussain Park via Nagbaba Khatal. Whereas, some piers will be built on Itki Road of NH-23. Cap has been installed in 19 piers.

deck slab work in progress

Caps have been installed on piers from Pandra Road to Piska Mod Chowk and from Kishori Singh Yadav Chowk to Ratu Road Chowk. At the same time, a span girder of six has been installed in Pandra Road. Now the work of deck slab is being done. That is, now it is being prepared for operation. After this work is completed from Pandra Road to Piska Mod, the work will be started from Kishori Singh Yadav Chowk.

work slowed down due to rock fall

Here, the work has slowed down a bit due to the rock coming out under the road near Birla boarding. Man power is engaged in digging a pit near Birla boarding. More than 20 days have passed. Laborers are engaged in the work of three piers. A pit is being dug for the pier by installing a machine, so that the foundation is ready.

piling work reached near piska turn

The piling work has reached near Piska Mor. Barricading work has been done near Devi Mandap Gali. In this way, soon the work of pier will be done till Piska turn. After this work will be started towards Itki Road.