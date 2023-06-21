Jharkhand: Hundreds of people performed yoga in CRPF campus of Palamu, photo exhibition was the center of main attraction

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, a mass yoga program was organized by the Central Bureau of Communications, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Regional Office, Daltonganj on 21st June. On Tuesday, around 500 people practiced the Common Yoga Protocol under the leadership of a yoga instructor in the premises of the 134th Corps Central Reserve Police Force. Mamta Sinha of Patanjali Yogpeeth and Ragini ji of Art of Living and her team led the yoga practice. Earlier, a two-day picture exhibition was inaugurated on Monday evening.

Exhibition on the theme of Yoga Day and service-good governance

The main attraction of the photo exhibition was the exhibition on the theme of Yoga Day. In this exhibition, a detailed description has been displayed regarding the journey of yoga from the beginning till now. Demonstration of procedures related to yoga practice and detailed information was also given about the eight Yoga Days since the recognition of Yoga from the United Nations. At the same time, an exhibition was organized on the theme of nine years of service, good governance and poor welfare. Along with this, an exhibition related to Mission Life was organized. The guests got information by visiting the exhibition and stall. Also appreciated the past and present information given on the theme of Yoga.

People took selfie in selfie booth

A selfie booth was set up by the Central Bureau of Communications, Daltonganj at the photo exhibition venue. Its theme was ‘Yes I have included yoga in my life’. During this, the people who came to see the exhibition took selfies praising this innovative effort.

Tied up with cultural programs

On the other hand, Bollywood singer Megha Shriram Dalton enthralled the cultural program with her songs. He wrote Nagendray, Trilochanay, Bhasmaray, Namah Shivay, Mahadevaya, Digambaraya, Jatadharaya…… meaning what do I mean in this world, that Bholenath I need you…, see the series of forests, mountains… Ruk-ruk Pardeshi Palamu District Dekh le… Entertained the people with the presentation of the song. Programs related to Yoga awareness were presented by the artists of Song and Drama Division.

Display of weapons on stall

There was also a display of weapons by the soldiers of the 134th Corps Central Reserve Police Force. It displayed a variety of rifles including 84 mm Carl Gustav Rocket Launcher, 40-46 UVGL, 7.62 MMG, LMG 5.56 mm INSAS, Carbine Machine 9 mm, GVPC 9 mm Carvine, MGL, Mortar 51 mm.

Bamboo Collection

JSLPS stalls were set up by the Palamu district administration on the occasion of the two-day photo exhibition. Food items and other products of Palash brand made by the women of Sakhi Mandal were displayed here. Apart from this, the collection of decorative items made of bamboo of the brand attracted the attention of the people.

flagged off the awareness chariot

Before the inauguration of the picture exhibition on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the awareness chariot was flagged off by the Central Bureau of Communications. All the guests flagged off the chariot. Through this, common people are being made aware about the importance of yoga.

Prizes for the participants – T-shirts, happy faces

The winners of various competitions like Rangoli, Quiz, Speech and Paintings etc. organized at GLA College on the occasion of International Yoga Day were awarded by the chief guests during the yoga exercise program. They were also given participation certificates along with prizes.

their presence

The chief guest on the occasion was CRPF DIG Pankaj Kumar, 134 Corps Central Reserve Police Force Commandant Sudesh Kumar, Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha, 134 Corps Central Reserve Police Force II Commanding Officer Deepender Kumar, Deputy Commandant Kumar Anshumali, Deputy Commandant Rajesh Mahato and Gaurav Pushkar, Regional Publicity Officer, Central Bureau of Communications, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Regional Office, Daltonganj jointly lit the lamp and cut the ribbon. At the same time, Regional Publicity Officer Gaurav Kumar Pushkar gave information regarding the Central Bureau of Communications, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Regional Office, Daltonganj. Also highlighted the importance of yoga. Deputy Commandant Kumar Anshumali proposed the vote of thanks. The program was conducted by Jawan Niskar Pandey. Principal of GLA College Dr. IJ Khalkho, Regional Publicity Assistant Manoj Kumar, students of GLA College, officers and jawans of 134th Corps Central Reserve Police Force were present on the occasion.

