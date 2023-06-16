Jharkhand: Hundreds of students reached Jack’s office alleging irregularities in 11th result, demanding rechecking

Jharkhand News: Dissatisfied students reached the JAC office after failing and getting low marks in the results of the 11th examination released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on June 13. From 10 am on Friday, students of JN College, Doranda College, Yogda College, SS Memorial and Marwari College reached Jack’s office. Seeing hundreds of students reached the program and Jack wanted to meet the President, Vice President and Secretary, but no officials were present. On information, the Namkum police took everyone out of the premises. After staying frozen for about four hours, everyone left.

Allegations of multiple errors in exam results

The students who reached Jack’s office alleged that there are many errors in the 11th examination results taken on the OMR sheet. The toppers in class 10th have also been failed. More than 50 percent of the students of the college have been failed. Those who have passed have also been given average marks.

demand for rechecking

Students said that if the number of practical has not been added, then publish the result by adding it. Told that all the students gave separate applications to the personnel present in the office. Jack personnel asked to know after 22 days. After already being late, now taking 22 days time is wasting one year which will affect their future. He demanded to remove the error by rechecking all the papers. Told that less time was given in the exam. Two exams were taken on a consecutive day. There, an attempt was made to talk to Jack’s officials but no one was present in the office.

Memorandum submitted to Jack Board President

Regarding the whole matter, the students have submitted a memorandum to the Chairman of Jack Board. The students demand that the Jack Board recheck all the copies as soon as possible, so that the situation can be cleared as soon as possible. And students can start preparing for 12th.