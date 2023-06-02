Jharkhand: IAS Rajeev Arun Ekka case commission seeks evidence related to viral video from Babulal Marandi

Ranchi. The commission set up to investigate the viral video of former Principal Secretary of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rajeev Arun Ekka, has sought evidence from former Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi. By sending a notice to Mr. Marandi, the commission has asked to provide all the evidence related to the viral video.

The Commission has also given notice to Rajeev Arun Ekka, former Principal Secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Information related to the viral video has been sought from Mr. Ekka till June 15. Let us tell you that Mr. Marandi had released a video of the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister in a press conference. In the video, Mr. Ekka was handling government files sitting in someone’s private office. This office was told of a person named Vishal Chowdhary.

Jharkhand: Rajeev Arun Ekka case investigation begins, commission urges people with information to help

In the viral video, the talk of exchange of rupees was also being heard from behind. After this, the state government removed Mr. Ekka from the post of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and transferred him as Panchayati Raj Secretary. Along with this, a commission was constituted under the chairmanship of former Jharkhand High Court judge Vinod Kumar Gupta to investigate the matter.

