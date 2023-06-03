Jharkhand: IAS Rajeev Arun Ekka case investigation begins, commission seeks evidence related to viral video from Babulal

Jharkhand News: Former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Hemant Soren Rajeev Arun Ekka The commission set up to investigate the viral video has sought evidence from former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi. By sending a notice to Mr. Marandi, the Commission has been asked to provide all the evidence related to the viral video. The commission has also given notice to Rajeev Arun Ekka. Information related to the viral video has been sought from Ekka till June 15.

After the video went viral, the government removed him from the post of Principal Secretary to CM.

It may be known that Mr. Marandi released a video of the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister in a press conference. In the video, Ekka was handling government files sitting in someone’s private office. The office was told of a person named Vishal Chowdhary. In the viral video, the talk of exchange of rupees was also being heard from behind. After this, the state government removed him from the post of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and transferred him as Panchayati Raj Secretary. Along with this, a commission was constituted under the chairmanship of former Jharkhand High Court judge Vinod Kumar Gupta to investigate the matter.

Commission started investigation

Please tell that the chairman of the commission, Vinod Kumar Gupta, has started the investigation into the allegations against IAS officer Rajeev Arun Ekka. On Friday, where the Commission sought evidence from former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, information related to the viral video has been sought from Mr. Ekka till June 15.

Appeal for cooperation from people with information

The Commission has issued a public notice urging people who have direct or indirect knowledge in the matter to come forward and cooperate. In the information issued by the Secretary of the Commission, Akhilesh Kumar Sinha, it has been said that Rajeev Arun Ekka, while holding an important position, allegedly unauthorisedly signed some official documents in the alleged presence of unauthorized person. In such a situation, any person who has information about this can give written information to the commission’s address by June 15. The information can be given by hand or by post at room number 215 on the second floor of Abkari Bhawan, Kanke Road, Ranchi. If necessary, the commission may call the person providing the information to appear as a witness.