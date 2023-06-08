Jharkhand: IAS Ramesh Gholap appeared before the Privilege Committee, know the whole matter

Industries Director and Joint Secretary in Rural Development Department Ramesh Gholap appeared before the Committee on Violation of Privileges on Wednesday. Koderma MLA Dr. Neera Yadav had complained of breach of privilege against Mr. Gholap. While being Koderma DC, he did not attend a meeting. On the other hand, IAS Gholap did not appear even after being given notice by the committee for the last two times, so a letter was sent to the SSP of Ranchi to ensure his presence on behalf of Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato.

On Wednesday, SSP Kaushal Kishore appeared before the committee and informed that Mr. Gholap has reached. At the same time, IAS Gholap said in front of the committee that he himself appeared. Earlier, Mr. Gholap had said in response to the notice that he is on leave and has come to Maharashtra. Regarding the second notice, he said that he has not received it at all. Chairman of Privileges Committee Mr. Mahato heard his side. In this matter, MLA Dr. Neera Yadav and IAS Mr. Gholap have been asked to keep their views in writing.

Dr. Neera Yadav said that Gholap’s behavior as Koderma DC was not in line with dignity. He didn’t follow protocol. At the time of the Corona epidemic and the upcoming Chhath festival, a meeting was called in Koderma, in which the presence of senior and concerned officials of the district, including the Deputy Commissioner, was mandatory. But the Deputy Commissioner did not reach the meeting and said that I am not a peon, that I should accept your words. Here, hearing was also held in the case of breach of privilege brought by BJP MLA Amit Mandal against IPS Heera Lal Chauhan. IPS Hira Lal Chauhan and MLA Shri Mandal kept their side.