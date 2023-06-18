Jharkhand: Idol stolen from Hanuman temple in Lugu hill of Bokaro, Lalpania shops closed in protest

Jharkhand News: The idol of Hanuman ji was stolen from the two and a half decade old Hanuman temple located on the Lugu Ghati road on the Lalpania-Gomiya main road under Gomia police station area under Bokaro district. No tampering was seen anywhere else. Only nominal remains of the idol were lying in the place. In the morning when some people came to worship as usual, the incident came to know. The idol was missing inside the temple. Soon the news of the incident spread everywhere. People of VHP and RSS reached and expressed their anger while condemning the incident.

Police of five police stations reached, CCTV footage was searched

On the information of the incident, the police of the nearest stations Gomia, Lalpania, Chatrochatti, Tenughat, Mahuatand etc. reached. Inspector Mahesh Prasad Singh of Gomia police station, BDO Gomia Kapil Kumar, CO Sandeep Anurag Topno also reached. The team of dog squad reached. CCTV footage installed in the nearest areas were scanned. In the afternoon, SDO Bermo Anant Kumar and SDPO Satishchand Jha also inspected the spot. The villagers have given a complaint letter to the Gomiya police station and demanded action by identifying the mischievous elements in a week. The shops of Lalpania remained closed in protest against the disappearance of the idol installed in the Hanuman temple located at Lugu Pahadi Marg. Shops started opening late in the evening.

Pran Pratishtha will be established by installing new idol, committee formed

After this incident, the villagers held a meeting near Chharchariya Shiv Temple. Strongly condemning the incident in this meeting, the police administration was demanded to arrest the mischievous elements who carried out the incident without delay. At the same time, it was decided to install a new idol in the Hanuman temple and get it consecrated. A committee was formed for this. Executive members including Ramji Tiwari President, Mahadev Prajapati and Vijay Vishwakarma Vice President, Vinod Kumar Sav and Krishna Kumar Sav Secretary, Shivam Kumar Sav and Vijay Kumar Organization Minister, Priest Oraon and Murli Kevat Treasurer were selected. The five-member team of the formed committee also met the Lalpania OP in-charge in the evening. It is said that a decision has been taken to consecrate a new idol in the temple within three days. Also urged to increase patrolling etc. in the area.