Jharkhand: If the dilapidated road is not built, will boycott the Lok Sabha elections, anger among the villagers

Bandgaon, Anil Tiwari: The road from NH-75 to Bowrisai turn located at Karaikela Bazar in West Singhbhum district is very dilapidated. The villagers told that the condition of about 2000 feet road is very pathetic. There are big potholes and water filled in this road. Due to this, people are also facing a lot of difficulty in walking, while the demand for construction of this road has already been made by the villagers from the people’s representative to the DC. Today this road was inspected by the Secretary of People’s Welfare Association, Dr. Vijay Singh Gagarai.

Will boycott the Lok Sabha elections

Even after many requests, the road has not been constructed till now, while this road connects many villages along with the famous Kera temple. Thousands of people are getting affected everyday due to non-construction of this road. If this road is not built, the villagers will be forced to block the NA-75 road and boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After listening to all the problems, Dr. Vijay Singh Gagrai of People’s Welfare Association assured the villagers that the demand for construction of the road would be made to the Deputy Commissioner and if needed, we are with the villagers. Work will be done according to the demand of the villagers.

Jharkhand: ED summons Mithilesh Kumar Singh, called for questioning on July 10

were present

A large number of villagers including Lalit Narayan Thakur, Sadhu Pradhan, Tulsi Mahato, Prashant Sahu, Rajendra Melgandi, Markush Bodra were present on this occasion.

Jharkhand: Wife strangled to death on suspicion of illicit relationship, husband surrenders in police station