Jharkhand: If work is done with JCB in MNREGA, the plan amount will be recovered, instructions to employment servants and chiefs in Nawadih

Dhanbad MNREGA BPO Ashish Ranjan, JE Vishwanath Mahato, Rozgar Sevak Rameshwar Mahato, Mukhya Sangh Block President Vishwanath Mahato and Kharpito Mukhiya Nandlal Nayak of Nawadih block of the district on Thursday, construction of Dobha, Kup, Didi Bari and playground in Surhi, Kharpito and Potso panchayats. Inspected plans. During this, jaggery and water were given to the laborers working in the scorching heat.

Misinformation was done in social media

In Kharpito, the laborers engaged in the construction of dobha told the officials that they work from 7 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 6 pm due to the heat. JCB machine has not been used in the plan. Wages are paid through bank within 15 days. The BPO told that some people had spread propaganda in the social media about working with JCB machine in MNREGA schemes. This proved to be wrong on inspection.

Instructions to all employment servants and heads of the block

In Nawadih block, 330 wells, 620 Dobha, 1185 Didi Bari and playground are being constructed under MNREGA. About four thousand laborers are working in it. Instructions have been given to complete the work of wells being constructed under Birsa Harit Kanti Yojana by June 30, before the monsoon. All the employment servants and chiefs of the block have been instructed that if JCB is used in the MNREGA scheme, an FIR will be lodged against the vehicle owner and the recovery of the amount given in the scheme will be done from the chief and panchayat secretary. Rajiv Ranjan, Kamal Akhtar, Chief Umesh Mahato, Pansas Pati Mahato, Naresh Gupta, Avinash Kumar, Shailendra Gupta, Vijay Pandit, Neelkanth Nayak etc were present on the occasion.

Jharkhand: Out of 18.88 thousand job card holders, only 202 got 100 days work, workers are getting disillusioned with MNREGA