Jharkhand: Illegal English liquor mini factory exposed, 6 arrested including kingpin, used to sell liquor in Bihar

Jaynagar (Koderma): Police has inaugurated the mini factory of illegal English liquor running in the new house of Pankaj Kumar Yadav (father Rameshwar Yadav) located in KTPS Fourlane of Jaynagar police station area of ​​Koderma. Has been arrested, a large quantity of sticker, bottle sealing cock, spirit, English liquor making color powder, chemical liquid and bottle have been recovered from the spot.

These accused including the kingpin have been arrested

The arrested accused include Pankaj Kumar Yadav (father Rameshwar Yadav), Vipin Kumar Yadav (father Indradev Yadav) of landlord Dumardiha Jaynagar, Pawan Kumar Yadav (father Shankar Yadav) of Kumhalwa Rajauli district Nawada, Pawan Paswan (father Jagdev Kumar) of Chechai police station Koderma. Paswan), Sandeep Yadav (father Vijay Yadav) of Chechai Police Station Koderma and Mahesh Yadav (father Late Radhe Yadav) of Baddiha Police Station Koderma. Apart from this, the search for three others is on.

Police disclosed like this

Station in-charge Rishikesh Kumar Sinha told on Saturday that at 11 pm on June 8, he was patrolling the night with his constable Vinay Ravidas. They found some suspicious activity in Pankaj’s house. On going closer, it came to know that fake English liquor is being made there, they immediately informed the senior officials about it, after that they raided the house by siege. After entering the house, two youths started running away from the middle room, who were caught with the help of the police force. The arrested youths told their names as Pankaj Kumar Yadav and Vipin Kumar Yadav. He was arrested from the spot. After the arrest, Pawan Kumar Yadav, Pawan Paswan, Sandeep Yadav, Mahesh Yadav were arrested on his trail. Apart from this, the search is on for Ravi Pandit (father Sanjay Pandit, Chitarkoli, Rajauli Nawada), Subhash Kumar Pandit and Mantu Kumar (both Rajauli, Nawada, Bihar).

Pankaj Kumar Yadav is the leader of the gang

The leader of the gang, Pankaj Kumar Yadav, is said to have been arrested. The arrested accused told that spurious liquor was made here and sent to Bihar via Rajauli Nawada. On the day when liquor shops remained closed in Koderma district, he used to sell liquor in the area through his shop. After necessary inquiry and action, the police presented the accused in the court, from where they were sent to jail.

These items were recovered

Police From Inside Factory Empty Bottle Sengram Quality Written 375ml 50 Pcs, Royal Stag 375ml Sealed Pack of 7 Bottles, Catha Colored Bottle Sealer 44 Packet, Catha Colored Royal Stag Written Sealer 170 Pcs, Blue Colored Bottle Sealing Plastic Lid Imperium Blue 160 Pcs, Bottle Sealing Cream Colored Thick Paper Cover 2 Pcs, Seal Bottle Lid Sticker 4 Pcs, Golden Color Sticker Saying Jharkhand Product 1 Pcs, Blue Galleon 35 liters of spirit, color powder for making English liquor and green colored plastic bottle and chemical liquid have been recovered.