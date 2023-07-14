Jharkhand: Illegal liquor worth Rs 10 lakh seized, truck driver from Himachal Pradesh arrested

Kuju (Ramgarh): Ramgarh police of Jharkhand have seized a truck carrying illegal liquor on a secret information. In this sequence, the police has also arrested the driver. The value of the seized liquor is said to be around 10 lakhs. The driver is said to be a resident of Una in Himachal Pradesh.

Police seized liquor laden truck

The Kuju police have succeeded in seizing a large quantity of illegal liquor laden on a truck from the Digwar four-lane road in the Kuju OP area of ​​Ramgarh district. Later the police brought the seized truck to Kuju OP. Along with this, counted the bottles of liquor. In this regard, OP in-charge Vinay Kumar told that a secret information was received that a truck (RJ52GA-4959) carrying huge quantity of liquor from Rourkela is going towards Siliguri. After this, while taking action, he caught the truck near Digwar forelane. Along with this, on asking for documents from the driver, he presented the documents of being loaded with fish.

Police arrested the driver of Himachal Pradesh

When the police investigated on suspicion, there was a sack of waste clothes in the upper part of the truck. There was a huge quantity of Punjab State liquor inside. Imperial Blue 180 ml, 360 ml, 750 ml and 750 ml Royal Challenge liquor boxes were loaded in the seized liquor. After this the police interrogated. In this, the driver told his name as Gurjit Singh and his address as a resident of Una (Himachal Pradesh). Here, the police has arrested the driver. Police said that the value of the seized liquor is estimated to be around Rs 10 lakh.

