Jharkhand: In Chaibasa, a CRPF jawan was accused of attempting to rape a minor, the matter reached the police station

Jharkhand News: A case of attempted rape by a jawan of CRPF 197 battalion with a minor girl student of Muffsil police station area of ​​Chaibasa under West Singhbhum district has come to the fore. In this regard, the maternal uncle of the minor has given a written complaint at the Mufasil police station on Friday. The minor lives in her maternal uncle’s house.

what is the matter

In the written complaint, the maternal uncle has said that after having dinner on the night of 14th June (Wednesday) around 10-11 pm, he was sleeping with his son on the cot outside the house. Late in the night around 12 o’clock, the sound of someone jumping from the window was heard. The sound of jumping woke him up and when he went inside the house with a torch, he found a man in the room. As soon as he raised his voice, the jawan started a scuffle and caught him and threw him on the ground and on getting the opportunity, he left the sandal and ran towards the CRPF camp. It has been told in the complaint that he recognizes the jawan because the CRPF jawan had reached his village in the evening.

Angry villagers reached CRPF camp

On getting information about the incident, the angry villagers reached the nearby CRPF Camp Jojodah School. There demanded to bring the guilty CRPF jawan in front, but the jawan did not come forward. After this the village women forcibly entered inside the cap and tried to find the guilty jawan. During this a room was found locked. It was requested several times to open this room. Despite this, the CRPF jawans did not open that room.

Jharkhand: A father brutally thrashes his daughter in Dumka, hospitalized, CWC in action

Warned of agitation if action is not taken

After some time, at around 12 o’clock, three soldiers sitting on a bike came out from inside the camp. The accused jawan was sitting in the middle, who was taken somewhere. The complainant said that he can identify the accused jawan by looking at him. The complainant has urged the station in-charge to take action against the guilty jawan, otherwise the villagers will be forced to agitate.