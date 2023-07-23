Jharkhand: In Giridih’s Deori block, not even 1% money was planted, paddy straw started drying up in the village, farmers worried

Jharkhand News: The effect of indifference of monsoon is in many districts of Jharkhand. Giridih district is also one of them. Not even one percent paddy was sown in Deori block of this district. On the other hand, paddy fields have started drying up due to lack of rain in Gawan block. Even now the concern of the farmers has increased due to lack of rain. Tell that the target of paddy cultivation has been fixed on 18 crore lakh hectares of land in the state, whereas so far only two lakh hectares of land has been planted. On the other hand, talking about rain, the state should have received 403 mm of rain till now, but so far only 201 mm of rain has been received.

Not even one percent of paddy was planted in Deori block

The concern of the farmers of Deori block is increasing. Pushya Nakshatra of the important rainy season has started from the point of view of transplanting of paddy crop, but there is not enough rain in the block yet. Paddy is not being planted due to scanty rainfall. Even after the treachery of the rains, some farmers are threshing with diesel machines and planting paddy. Here, there is not enough water stored in the reservoirs, as a result, not even one percent of paddy has been sown in the block. Instead of rain, farmers are struggling to save the paddy stubble from the scorching sun. Farmers Kamdev Rai, Anil Singh, Sadanand Das, Kapildev Rai, Ashok Rai, Suresh Yadav etc. told that the time for paddy sowing is passing. The difficulties of the farmers are increasing. According to Nakshatra, Pushya, Ashlesha and Magha are left for transplanting. There is good rainfall in these Nakshatras, but delay in transplanting of paddy crop will affect the yield. Agriculture Officer Sanjay Kumar Sahu told that the rain has decreased in the block this year also. The work of planting money is completely affected.

what do farmers say

Bichda started drying up due to lack of adequate irrigation facilities and less rain

Anil Singh of Nawabandh Ratoiya says that adequate irrigation facilities are not available to the farmers of the block. For paddy cultivation, one has to depend on monsoon. The people’s representatives will have to be serious about the irrigation system. On the other hand, Balo Yadav of Nekpura says that the time for planting money is going on, but due to lack of rain, this work on Deori block paddy is completely affected. Due to strong sunlight instead of rain, the grass has started drying up.

For the second year also, the farmers of Deori block are being deprived of paddy cultivation

On the other hand, Kailash Thakur of Karihari says that if the condition of the weather remains the same, the farmers of the block may have to be deprived of paddy cultivation for the second consecutive year. Due to the lack of rain, the concern of the farmers is increasing. On the other hand, Asko’s farmer friend Ashok Rai says that last year also the farmers of Deori block were deprived of paddy cultivation due to lack of rain. This year, most of the farmers have taken loans for sowing seeds, but even once the monsoon is deceiving.

Sparrows started drying up in the fields of village block, the hopes of the farmers were shattered

On the other hand, if we talk about Gawan block, paddy fields have started drying up due to lack of rain here for the last one week. A few days ago, after it rained, the farmers had sown paddy seeds. Sprouts have also emerged in all the fields, but due to lack of rain, a large number of sprungs are drying up. Same is the condition of crops like Maize, Moong etc. Due to lack of rain, farmers are not able to sow even when the seed is ready. Now the hope of the farmers is getting shattered. They are feeling that they will have to face drought this year as well as last year. However, those farmers who have the means of irrigation, they do patwan in some way. But the rest of the farmers are worried. Farmers say that they bought and sowed paddy seeds at an expensive rate, but now the paddy is drying up.

If it doesn’t rain soon, this time farming is ruined

Malda’s farmer Rajendra Pandey says that he sowed the seeds from the market at a very expensive rate, but due to the treachery of the weather, he is unable to sow paddy. Same is the case with Mecca. Due to less rainfall, boring is also not going on for long. If this situation continues, farming will be ruined. On the other hand, Pravesh Alam, a farmer of Charki, says that the indifference of the weather is adversely affecting the agricultural work. People in remote rural and hilly areas mainly depend on monsoon. The paddy fields are drying up, which is a matter of concern. If it does not rain soon, it is almost certain that the agriculture will be ruined.

