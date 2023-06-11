Jharkhand: In-laws cross the limits of brutality, kill and bury mother along with innocent girl, skeleton recovered

Medininagar (Palamu), Chandrashekhar Singh. Vivek Yadav, a resident of Badhaai Bathan of Manjhauli Panchayat of Manatu police station area of ​​Palamu, was married on 14 May 2021 with Urmila Devi, sister of Bhagwan Yadav, a resident of Koshiyara village of Chhatarpur police station area. After some time a baby girl was born in Vivek’s house. Almost everything remained normal till 6 months after birth. After this a dispute started between husband and wife. After this, Urmila called her maternal home and informed about the quarrel. The maternal uncle returned home after persuading both of them. After a few days, the in-laws informed that she had gone missing. Here, after the recovery of the skeleton, the police is engaged in the investigation. The in-laws are absconding.

Police received information about the skeleton

The father-in-law of the deceased Urmila Devi informed in the night of June 1, 2023 at her maternal home that Urmila Devi had eloped with her lactating baby girl. After this, after a lot of research, when it was not found, Urmila Devi’s brother Bhagwan Yadav gave a written application on June 4, 2023 against Vivek Yadav and seven others in Manatu police station and accused him of hiding the dead body. The Manatu police was investigating the matter. Meanwhile, information was received that a skeleton was lying in the drain of Gaurava forest of Manatu police station area. Taking quick action by the police, an attempt was being made to take the skeleton in possession and send it to Ranchi for DNA test. Here, since the incident, Vivek Yadav is absconding along with all his family members. The police are continuously conducting raids to nab the culprits. Till the time of writing the news, there is no information about the arrest of anyone.

In-laws have crossed the limit of brutality

It is said that the in-laws including husband Vivek Yadav killed the woman and the innocent girl by pelting them with stones. After this, a pit was dug in the forest and buried inside the ground. Gave stones and filled it with soil. If people believe, then after this brutality, the animals were eating the dead body (hell skeleton) by scratching it. That’s when people noticed. After this the matter came to light.

Identification of woman by anklet and cloth

Station in-charge Pankaj Kumar told that the woman has been identified with anklets and clothes, but only the clothes of the girl have been found. The incident of this type of murder has created sensation in Manatu. On the other hand, after getting the information of the murder, the woman’s maternal home is in bad condition.

