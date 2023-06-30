Jharkhand: In two separate cases of dowry death in Palamu, two convicts got 10-10 years imprisonment, read full news

Medininagar, Prakash Ranjan: District and Sessions Judge-Pancham Abhimanyu Kumar’s court sentenced husband Ramjit Ram, a resident of Gudiyahi, Baralota, to 10 years in the case of dowry death. The FIR of the case was lodged by Tulsi Kumar Ravi, a resident of Shahpur, Chainpur, at Chainpur police station on March 25, 2021. At the same time, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Karar Khurd in Patan, has been sentenced to 10 years in the murder of his wife.

District and Sessions Judge – Pancham Abhimanyu Kumar’s court sentenced Ramjit Ram to 10 years imprisonment in the dowry death case. Ramjit was married to Lakshmi Devi on March 3, 2017. The sister of the deceased alleged that her sister was continuously being given dowry threats and physical harassment. On March 25, 2021, at around 3 am, the informer received information that his sister was ill. It is alleged that on going there, he found his sister’s dead body lying in the courtyard of his in-laws’ house. It was said in the FIR that he found his sister’s throat strangulated. On this basis, he lodged an FIR naming his sister’s husband and other accused. Based on the testimony of registered FIR witnesses, police research, post mortem report, the court found the accused husband guilty and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

Rakesh gets 10 years imprisonment in another case of dowry murder

On the other hand, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Karar Khurd of Patan police station area, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for dowry death. On June 20, 2021, Badesh Sau, a resident of Kala Pahar village of Patan, had lodged a nominated FIR. In the registered FIR, it was alleged that his daughter Pooja Kumari was married in a love marriage. Whose dispute was settled earlier through the police station and the in-laws agreed to take the informant’s daughter.

Cash and bike were demanded as dowry.

The informant alleged that after one year of marriage, the in-laws were demanding cash and a bike in dowry. For the settlement of this dispute, both the parties were called to the women’s police station. Where the girl’s in-laws were not present. On the basis of this suspicion, the informant started the investigation, then it was learned that something untoward had happened with his sister. On the basis of the information, when he went to his in-laws house, he found that his daughter had been strangulated and hanged by the accused, so that she could avoid the allegation. On the basis of this information, the named FIR was lodged by the informant against the accused. On the basis of FIR lodged in the court, police investigation, testimony of witnesses, post mortem report, the accused husband was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.