Jharkhand: Indifference of monsoon increased the concern of farmers, paddy straws started drying up in the fields of Seraikela-Kharsawan

Kharsawan, Shachindra Kumar Dash: The farmers of Seraikela-Kharsawan district are worried about the indifference of monsoon this year. After June, there has been less rain than normal in July. Most of the fields are dry. Paddy seeds sown in the fields have dried up due to lack of rain. If it doesn’t rain soon, the paddy sprouts will also get spoiled.

Paddy not planted in many blocks

The agriculture of the district is dependent on monsoon. Farming work will be affected if the monsoon is weak. Paddy transplanting has not yet started in many blocks due to less rains. Generally, due to the rains in monsoon, the rivers come in spate. Flood like situation arises. Today the water flow of the same rivers is slowing down. The ponds are lying dry. The irrigation canal has dried up. Fish farmers are also worried due to the drying of the pond. There has been less rainfall than normal in the month of June. The situation is more or less the same in July as well. If there is no monsoon rain, then fish production can also be affected.

Tasar industry also affected

In the second week of July, where pest rearing starts in Arjun and Asan trees, this year the production of Tasar eggs is also not progressing properly. In such a situation, there is a possibility of affecting the cultivation of tasar in the area this year.

Jharkhand: Rajendra Munda of Ranchi is becoming self-sufficient by cultivating Gerbera, emphasis is on mixed farming

Only 180.4 mm of rain till July 10 in the district

The district has received only 180.4 mm of rain till July 10. Whereas in this monsoon season, the normal rainfall in the district should have been 284.9 mm by July 10. Even in the month of June, the district received only 72.1 mm of rain instead of the average of 122.8 mm.

Block wise rainfall data till July 10, 2023

Block: Rain till July 10: Normal rain till July 10

Seraikela : 37.8 mm : 220.2 mm

Kharsawan : 52.4 mm : 307.7 mm

Width : 23.5 mm : 308.2 mm

Gamharia : 21.5 mm : 281.0 mm

Rajnagar : 09.0 mm : 221.0 mm

Chandil : 19.6 mm : 357.4 mm

Neemdih : 02.0 mm : 298.0 mm

Ichagarh : 09.6 mm : 142.7 mm

Kukdu : 05.0 mm : 142.7 mm.

Farmers expressed concern

Kharsawan’s farmer Ramesh Mahto said that this year there has been very less rainfall in the first week of June as well as July. The farmers of the area are worried due to the indifference of monsoon. If there is no rain in a day or two, then paddy cultivation in the area will be affected. On the other hand, Kuchai’s farmer Manoj Saye says that most of the farmers of the area are dependent on paddy cultivation, but for the last few years the monsoon rains are not coming at the right time. There is no concrete system of irrigation in the area.

In 15 districts of Jharkhand, less than 40 percent rain than normal, how will farming, agriculture department alert

Tasar farmer worried due to lack of rain

Tasar farmer Jogen Munda of Maranghatu located in Kuchai says that the weather is not yet looking favorable for tasar cultivation. This year, due to lack of rain and strong sunlight, the production of tasar eggs has decreased considerably. Tasar farmers are worried about this. On the other hand, Tasar farmer Maheshwar Oraon of Jilingda in Kuchai says that the absence of monsoon rains on time is adversely affecting the cultivation of Tasar. Due to lack of rain and strong sunlight this year, the production of tasar eggs is decreasing. If it is not done in the next one week, there will be damage to Tasar’s farming.

Farmers associated with fisheries are also worried due to lack of rain

Kharsawan’s fish farmer Vipin Kaivart says that along with five big reservoirs in the district, fish farming is done in 511 government and more than 4700 private ponds. But, due to very less monsoon rains, water is less in most of the reservoirs. Small ponds are still lying dry. In such a situation, fisheries will be affected.