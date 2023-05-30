Jharkhand Inter Arts Result 2023: 1.46 percent less children passed this year, know how was the result of last 5 years

This time the result of Inter Arts in Jharkhand Board was about one and a half percent (1.46 percent) less than last year. in the year 2023 inter arts A total of 95.97 percent students have passed. In the year 2022, this figure was about one and a half percent more i.e. 97.43 percent. If we look at the examination results of five years, then in the year 2019, 79.97 percent students were declared pass in Inter Arts conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council.

Maximum 97.43 percent students passed in 2022

82.53 percent in the year 2020 student pass Happened. In the year 2021, 90.71 percent students got success in the Inter Arts examination, while in the year 2022, 97.43 percent children were successful. Let us inform that in the year 2019, 1,84,384 children appeared in the examination and out of these 1,47,468 passed. In the year 2020, 1,27,532 students took the exam and 1,05,256 were successful. Similarly, in the year 2021, 2,09,234 children appeared in the examination and 1,89,801 got success in the examination.

This year’s result was second best in 5 years

In the year 2022, a total of 1,84,425 students appeared in the Arts exam in Jharkhand. Of these, 1,79,683 were successful. In this way, the result of the year 2022 was the best as compared to the last 5 years. Now the result of the year 2023 has become second best. This time the daughters have performed brilliantly in the examination. This year, 95.12 percent of boys have passed, while the number of girls passing in Inter Arts is about one and a half percent more than them at 96.58 percent.

1,26,981 girls have passed this year

JAC had conducted the Inter (Arts, Commerce and Science) examinations in March-April. 94,476 boys and 1,31,470 girls appeared in the Arts exam. 89,875 boys were declared successful in the examination, while the number of girls stood at 1,26,981. Please tell that this time a total of 2,30,788 students had registered in Jack Board. Out of these 2,25,946 children appeared in the examination. 2,16,856 students have passed in different categories ie divisions.

Girls shine in Inter Arts, 22 students in top-10, 16 of them girls, Katras’s Kashish Parveen state topper

Only one student from 1st to 6th rank

There are 22 students in the top-10 of Inter Arts. Of these, 16 are girls. Among the 22 students included in the top-10, there are 14 students of the general category. 5 and 3 students from backward class and most backward class respectively have made it to the top-10. There is only one student each from 1 to 6 in the merit list. 4 students got place in 7th rank. Maximum 6 students got 8th rank. 3-3 students have got place in 9th and 10th rank. Apart from Ranchi’s Ursuline Inter College and Sant Anna College, students of Jharkhand Girls’ Residential School Rahe have also secured a place in the top-10.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2023: Highest 98.47% students pass in Hazaribagh, 88.35% in Pakur