Jharkhand: International Environment Conference organized in Sahebganj on July 30-31

International Environment Conference: Renowned environmentalists from India and abroad are participating in the upcoming International Environment Conference to be held on 30-31 July 2023 at Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Patna of Sahebganj district of Jharkhand. Giving this information, Principal of the college and conference organizer Dr. Bhanu Dev Singh said that the conference will be inaugurated by Rashtra Ratna Padma Shri Raja Laxman Singh ji and Dr. Vimal Prasad Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Sido-Kanhu Murmu University of Dumka.

Educationists of Nepal will also be involved

Along with giving information, it was told that many other educationists and environmentalists will also be present in this conference. According to the information received, eminent educationist Dr. Ghanshyam Lal Das, former Vice-Chancellor of Purvanchal University, Virat Nagar located in Nepal, Prof. Uday Prakash Sinha, former Vice-Chancellor of Kendriya Vishwavidyalaya Haryana and Prof. Dr. Jawahar Lal Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Bhagalpur Vishwavidyalaya will be present in the conference.

Many other environmentalists will be present

In the program, senior journalist and eminent environmentalist Dr. Gyanendra Rawat, chairman of the National Environment Protection Committee, member of the World Water Council, chairman of the Green India Foundation Trust and chief environmentalist of Balaji Shikshan Sansthan group Dr. Jagdish Chowdhary, eminent journalist and expert on river issues Pankaj Chaturvedi will also be there.

Renowned thinkers, environmentalists, educationists from India and abroad were present

Along with this, well-known water warrior Pushpendra Singh, an environmentalist who has built 55,000 ponds with the help of farmers in Bundelkhand under Apna Talab Yojana, head of the anti-plastic campaign in Uttarakhand, associate professor of Graphic Era University and woman with a bag Well-known thinkers, environmentalists, educationists, water warriors and environmental lovers from the country and abroad including renowned environmentalist Dr. Anubha Pundhir will be involved.