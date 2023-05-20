Jharkhand is among the highest DA paying states, Tamil Nadu employees now have this much dearness allowance

7th pay commission: The Jharkhand government is one of those governments in the country, which pays maximum dearness allowance Gives Yes. Before many states, the employees of Jharkhand started getting 42 per cent dearness allowance. Hemant Soren’s government had announced an increase in dearness allowance in April 2023 itself, after which his dearness allowance increased to 42 per cent.

The Tamil Nadu government has now started giving 42 per cent dearness allowance to its employees. on Wednesday Tamil Nadu The government of Blitz Stalin gave approval to this effect. Let us inform that the central government employees also get only 42 per cent dearness allowance. However, there are many other states in the country, where the employees get the same dearness allowance.

Approval to increase DA in cabinet chaired by Hemant Soren

Last month i.e. in April, apart from Jharkhand, the governments of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh also increased the dearness allowance of their employees. Jharkhand government employees used to get 34 per cent dearness allowance earlier, but the government increased it to 42 per cent. This decision was approved in the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Rs 441.52 crore burden on Jharkhand government

After this decision, the government had said that this decision of the cabinet will increase the burden of Rs 441.52 crore per year on the exchequer of the government. Explain that dearness allowance is increased under a fixed formula when inflation increases, due to which there is a significant increase in the salary of government employees. Its main objective is to provide relief to the employees from inflation.

The DMK government of Tamil Nadu has increased the dearness allowance of its employees by 4 percent. With this, the DA-DR of 16 lakh employees and pensioners of the state has increased to 42 percent. The increased dearness allowance will be applicable from 1 April 2023. Blitz Stalin’s government has given this information by issuing a release. It has been told that this decision of the government will increase the burden of Rs 2,367 crore on the treasury every year.

24 percent DA is available in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath’s government of Uttar Pradesh has also increased the dearness allowance of its employees from 38 per cent to 42 per cent. The Yogi government has said that the increased DA-DR will be applicable from January 1, 2023. That means the employees will also get arrears.

Bihar had increased DA by 4 percent.

In Jharkhand’s neighboring state Bihar too, the employees have been beaten up. In April, Nitish Kumar’s government had announced a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance for its employees. In Bihar too, like Jharkhand, there was 38 per cent dearness allowance, which has now increased to 42 per cent.

Haryana increased DA by 4 percent

The Haryana government also increased the DA of its employees to 42 per cent. Recently, the Haryana government announced a 4 percent increase in dearness allowance. Earlier, the employees here used to get 38 per cent dearness allowance, which has increased to 42 per cent. The government also announced to give arrears from January 1, 2023, due to which a wave of happiness ran among the employees.

Assam government increased dearness allowance in March itself

The Assam government had increased the dearness allowance of its employees in March itself. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government had increased the dearness allowance of its state employees by 4 per cent, after which their DA-DR increased to 42 per cent.

Still 34% DA in Himachal Pradesh

At present, the dearness allowance of the employees in Himachal Pradesh is only 34 per cent. The Congress government, which came to power after defeating the BJP, had decided to increase the dearness allowance by 3 percent last month. After this, the dearness allowance increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. The Himachal government has announced to give arrears of dearness allowance from January 1, 2022 itself.